Leaving Cert, Irish Times, Irish Olympic runner, Guns N’ Roses, World Cup Group J

The text discusses various topics such as the annual fixation on the Leaving Cert, the target audience for unsolicited advice, the death of an Irish Olympic runner, the absence of new songs from Guns N’ Roses, and the World Cup Group J guide.

Leaving Cert (Letters, June 9th), I too wonder about the annual fixation on the Leaving Cert in newsprint and radio and who is the target audience for this vacuous and repetitive annual nevel gazing?

And I ask does anyone know of a Leaving Cert student, or indeed anyone under 50, who reads a newspaper or listens to radio and who might perchance prosper from the unsolicited advice? And in the same vein, why do I receive an unsolicited gift of an Irish language newspaper and a glossy fashion supplement in my Irish Times, and whose life is shorter than the Mayfly and consigned to the recycling bin on arrival?

Football would usually have Government TDs belting into the Dáil chamber – not this time Irish Olympic runner Ciarán Ó Lionáird dies suddenly aged 38 Guns N’ Roses blasted through the old tunes brilliantly, but where are the new songs? Parnell Square stabbing trial; Ireland’s ageing population; children’s reading and maths skills World Cup Group J guide: Lionel Messi ready to strut his stuff in Argentina’s title defenc





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