Leaving Cert Papers Draw Mixed Reactions; Irish Exam Omits Predicted Topic

Students react to higher-level maths and ordinary-level papers, while teachers note the absence of an expected topic in the Irish exam.

Leaving Certificate students faced a mixed experience with their recent examination papers. After a challenging higher-level maths paper left many feeling drained, the second paper provided some relief.

The ordinary-level maths paper was generally well-received, with students finding it topical and relatable, featuring questions about reality TV and music festivals. In the Irish paper, teachers noted a surprising omission: the predicted topic of córas oideachais (the education system) did not appear.

However, the compositions were praised for being accessible and offering a range of topics that allowed students of all abilities to demonstrate their skills. The overall sentiment highlighted the importance of fairness and balance in exam design, while also reminding students and parents to maintain perspective during a stressful period





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Leaving Certificate Exams Maths Irish Education System Student Reaction

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