Leaving Certificate Exams: Maths Paper Two Underway, Irish Paper One Next

Over 140,000 students across Ireland are sitting their Leaving Certificate exams this week. Today, students tackled maths paper two, with mixed reviews of maths paper one. Irish teacher Hugh Gallagher shared study tips, and students can expect a review of today's exam and tomorrow's Irish paper one.

The second week of State examinations kicked off today with over 140,000 students across junior and senior cycles tackling the Leaving Certificate maths paper two, which began at 9.30am and concluded at 12 noon.

Irish paper one is scheduled for this afternoon, starting at 2pm and ending at 4.20pm. Photographs from Ardscoil Rís Secondary School in Dublin 9 captured students after maths paper one on Friday. Hugh Gallagher, an Irish teacher, advised students to stick to simple, accurate sentences and not to fear long questions in the listening comprehension. For the reading comprehension, he suggested underlining question words and highlighting the relevant sentences.

Students found maths paper one challenging, particularly a question on piano tuning. Tonight, Irish paper one will take place, and we will provide a review once it concludes.

Additionally, siblings at exam time shared their experiences, and career choices were discussed in a separate article





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Leaving Certificate Exams Maths Irish Hugh Gallagher Study Tips

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