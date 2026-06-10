Leaving Certificate Students Complete Higher-Level Irish Paper Amid Nostalgia and Change

Students across Ireland sit higher-level Irish Paper Two in the Leaving Certificate exams, with scenes from St. Nathys College reflecting on a school community and the end of an era for exam candidates.

The Leaving Certificate examinations continue across Ireland, with students tackling higher-level Irish Paper Two on a day marked by a palpable sense of transition and nostalgia.

At St. Nathys College in Ballaghaderreen, County Roscommon, photographer Dara Mac Dónaill captured images of students shortly after completing their Irish paper. For the journalist reflecting on the event, the school holds deep personal significance, as they sat their own Leaving Cert there sixteen years prior. They recall St. Nathys as a diverse, warm, and academically focused institution that prepared its students exceptionally well for future success.

Many former classmates have gone on to become doctors, pharmacists, teachers, accountants, physiotherapists, and even theoretical physicists, with some representing Mayo in senior ladies football. The intensity of these final exam days is unforgettable, carrying a feeling of change and the bittersweet reality that in mere days, these students will leave behind the school that became their second home. The same sentiment extends to students nationwide concluding their time in whatever school shaped their adolescence.

Captured groups at St. Nathys included Kate Molloy, Grace McDermott, Ellen Henry, and Anna Mai Regan; Frank Hassett and Euan Flynn; Peter Giblin, Brooke Coleman, and Danny Flynn; and Aaron Fox and Aaryanna Waldron. The sixth day of the Leaving Certificate schedule begins at 9:30am with the French paper, both higher and ordinary levels, followed by the aural component at 12:10pm.

Nearly 19,000 students were registered for the written exam this year, with over 14,000 anticipated to sit the subject overall. The article then transitions to a series of unrelated headlines, including a graduate's uncertainty about entering the workforce versus further study, a state investment of €460 million to establish seven advanced technology research centres, the death of Trevor Dietz, manager of the band Fontaines DC, a sepsis story involving limb loss, the recognition of victims in the Bill Kenneally case, and a Presbyterian assembly discussion on rebuilding reputation after safeguarding failures





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