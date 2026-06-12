Lebanon's Displaced Struggle on as Conflict Rages on

The elderly poet Hussein Hijazi and thousands of others are enduring displacement and hardship as conflict in southern Lebanon drags on with no end in sight. The humanitarian response in Lebanon is being negatively impacted by a 'continuous decline in humanitarian funding', and many displaced families have lost their sources of income as a result of the conflict.

An elderly poet, Hussein Hijazi, is among thousands enduring displacement and hardship as conflict in southern Lebanon drags on with no end in sight. He is forced to live in a one-man tent on a busy road near Beirut's Corniche, his home in Qabrikha, in the Marjayoun district, now occupied by the military.

His situation made him sick, and he takes 22 kinds of medication every day. He has hypertension and diabetes. He is alone because his wife died 12 years ago, and his four daughters are all married and living with their husbands in various locations. He stays in a tent alone because he cannot find anyone to take care of him.

Some displaced people have been taken to a nearby stadium, but he cannot live there due to a problem with his leg. He has not received any help from those who promised to give him clothes and money. The all-out war between Israel and Hizbullah has resulted in more than 1.2 million people being displaced from their homes, many of whom remain so.

Israeli forces continue to expand their territory in the country's south, with Israeli officials saying they now control around one fifth of the country. In an area extending up to 10km deep, known as a 'buffer zone', Israeli forces are actively demolishing buildings that remained standing after two-and-a-half years of war. Hizbullah also continues to fight, refusing to accept any 'partial' ceasefire that would allow Israeli troops to move freely inside Lebanese territory and Israeli forces to continue aerial attacks.

The humanitarian response in Lebanon is being negatively impacted by a 'continuous decline in humanitarian funding', and many displaced families have lost their sources of income as a result of the conflict. A Syrian family of 10, who live between two tents, talk about the strains they are facing, with the stress of the situation increasing tensions and hostility against them. A Lebanese man, displaced himself, becomes angry and calls them 'liars'





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Lebanon Displacement Hardship Conflict Humanitarian Response Decline In Funding Syrian Family Lebanese Man Anger Lies

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