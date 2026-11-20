Professional boxer and soldier Lee Reeves, 31, was laid to rest in Limerick on Friday with a full Defence Forces guard of honour, over three months after suffering a catastrophic brain injury in the ring at Dublin's 3Arena.

Professional boxer and soldier Lee Reeves was laid to rest in his native Limerick city on Friday with a full military guard of honour from his Defence Forces comrades.

The 31-year-old died surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick on 16 November, over three months after he suffered a brain injury when he was knocked out in the ring at Dublin's 3Arena on 1 August. Reeves, known as the boxing pride of Limerick and nicknamed El Champo, was buried at Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery following a funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Roxboro.

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Defence Forces Honour Fallen Soldier

Hundreds of Defence Forces members attended the service to pay their respects to the dual-service professional. The guard of honour was led by Brigadier General Caimin Keogh, Lieutenant Colonel Ian Harrington and former Limerick hurler Commandant Andrew O'Shaughnessy, alongside Reeves's fellow members of the 12th infantry battalion. They performed an official guard of honour outside the church and at his graveside.

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Outside the church, large heart-shaped photographic tributes stood of Lee and his loved ones in happier times, and a big screen played a collage of memories of his sporting life. Symbols of his diverse life were placed around his coffin, which was draped in the Tricolour, including a Bible representing his love of religion, his boxing gloves and a boxing belt. Reeves's heartbroken sisters Louise, Shannon, Jodie and Jessie delivered emotional tributes at the funeral mass.

They told mourners how Lee, a sporting hero to many, had achieved so much in life. From being a pro boxer, to joining the army, to an ambassador for Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, and being a model and a comedian too, we will not forget him, they said. But most of all, Lee was a family man, and we, his sisters, were his life; everything he did in life was for us.

Sisters Deliver Emotional Tributes

The sisters drew laughter from inside the thronged church and joked that he was a father to us all, and that even includes our own Dad. He was the greatest man in Limerick, there is no point in lying about it, a boxer, a soldier, a model, an ambassador, a stuntman and an inspiration to everyone that he met. Mama always said you were the golden one, they said.

He was our mother's whole life, and she was his; he dedicated every fight to her and no doubt he made her proud. She was his number one supporter from day one. Reeves regularly spoke openly about mental health, particularly following the tragic deaths of his brother Tony Jr in 2007 and his mother Cathy in 2015. After his mother's death, his nana became his queen, and they enjoyed a bond like no other, his sisters said.

Nana was always so proud, and the photos of him in her house proved it; he was everywhere. We will miss that cackle of a laugh and your bright smile. Give Mama a kiss from us. We love you, boss man, they said.

The sisters said their lives had been irreversibly changed since his catastrophic brain injury last August. Nothing is going to be the same without him around, but I promise he will never be forgotten, they said. We will miss you every day, you never deserved this, brother, but it is not the end, your story and your legacy will live on, Team Reeves for life, brother, his sisters concluded to applause.

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A love letter penned by Reeves's father, Tony Sr, said: To Lee, no father could ever be prouder of his son than I am of you. You left an impression on everyone you met, and always for the right reasons. You had a heart and a presence that touched so many lives. I know now that you will be with Mam and small Tony, because they needed you more than we did.

Father Expresses Deep Pride

Rest easy, son; I will forever be proud of you, and call you mine. Love, Dad. Reeves's family thanked hospital staff who cared for him, his soldier brothers in the Defence Forces, and Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, for which he was an active volunteer and ambassador. Chief Celebrant Fr Pat Hogan told the Mass that Reeves had soldiered through the grief of losing his brother and mother while encouraging others to speak about their own mental health.

Lee came from darkness into light and his determination to warm people's hearts was clear, said Fr Hogan. Despite his strength in the boxing ring, Reeves had a sensitive and kind soul. As one school principal said, he would give you the shirt off his back. Lee kept rising above the tragedy of the past.

He chose positivity. He meant so much to everybody, he was one who had so much to contribute, concluded Fr Hogan. Father Paschal Hanrahan, Defence Forces chaplain, told mourners: With all the dexterity and agility of a professional boxer, Lee moved seamlessly from being a model to being a role model in the Defence Forces, and those who served with him saw those values in the way that he lived.

They saw his respect in the way he treated people, his loyalty in the way he stood by his comrades, and his selflessness in the time he gave to others who needed encouragement. Elected members of Limerick City and County Council, Mayor of Limerick John Moran, and members of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association Post 6 were in attendance. Lee Reeves is now interred at Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery, remembered as the boxing pride of Limerick.