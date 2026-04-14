Leeds United Stuns Manchester United at Old Trafford, Carrick Condemns Martinez Red Card

Leeds United secured a 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, their first league win there in 45 years. The match was marked by controversy, with Michael Carrick, United's interim head coach, vehemently criticizing the red card shown to Lisandro Martinez. Leeds' manager, Daniel Farke, celebrated the historic victory.

Michael Carrick expressed his outrage at the controversial second-half dismissal of Lisandro Martinez , labeling the decision as “absolutely shocking” after Leeds United secured a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford , significantly hindering their Champions League ambitions. Noah Okafor's brace within the first 30 minutes ignited jubilant celebrations among the traveling Leeds supporters, setting the tone for a captivating match. The turning point arrived 11 minutes into the second half when Martinez received a red card following a VAR review, the consequence of a perceived hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Despite being reduced to ten men, Manchester United mounted a spirited fightback, with Casemiro's header in the 59th minute providing a glimmer of hope. However, Leeds resolutely defended their lead, ultimately securing their first league win at Old Trafford in a staggering 45 years, a moment of profound significance for the club.

Carrick, Manchester United's interim head coach, was visibly incensed by the referee Paul Tierney's decision to consult the pitchside monitor before issuing the red card. He articulated his frustration, stating that Martinez merely touched Calvert-Lewin's hair, a move he deemed far from aggressive or deserving of such a severe penalty. Carrick highlighted the lack of a forceful pull or sudden movement, emphasizing his concerns about the evolving standards of the game and the implications of such decisions. He pointed out the perceived inconsistency in officiating, referencing a previous incident involving Leeds where a foul was not penalized. This discrepancy further fueled his belief that the red card was unjust and significantly impacted the outcome of the match. Carrick lamented that United lost at home for the first time under his coaching. He also believed Okafor’s opening goal should have been disallowed due to a foul committed by Calvert-Lewin on Leny Yoro.

Carrick did not hold back in expressing his discontent regarding the refereeing decisions, particularly concerning the VAR intervention that led to Martinez's dismissal. He raised questions about the criteria for red cards, suggesting that the standards might be overly sensitive and lead to inconsistent judgments. He added that the initial goal by Okafor should have been reviewed and ultimately disallowed. He was critical of the decision that allowed the first goal, arguing that Calvert-Lewin committed a foul against Leny Yoro that should have been penalized. Carrick also pointed out that Yoro received a forearm smash on the back of the head. He was bewildered by the officials' assessment of the situation, especially the failure to overturn the goal based on the preceding foul. He also questioned what constitutes a red card in such situations. The defeat marked the end of United's winning streak under Carrick and cast a shadow over their hopes of securing a Champions League spot.

Leeds United’s victory was a momentous occasion, propelling them six points clear of the relegation zone. It marked their second away win of the season and their first Premier League triumph at Old Trafford. The club had not secured a league victory at their rivals' home ground since 1981, making this triumph particularly sweet. Leeds’ manager, Daniel Farke, exuded pride and satisfaction, highlighting the historical significance of the win. He emphasized that this was the first Premier League win at Old Trafford, as well as the club’s first league win in four decades. Farke acknowledged the pressure the team faced during this crucial period of the season, but praised their ability to perform under pressure. He noted that although Leeds had missed opportunities to extend their lead, they displayed resilience and deserved the victory. Farke recognized that the win was crucial as it helped to erase the narrative of Leeds failing. Farke stated that nothing had been achieved and that they would stay focused. Leeds are set to face Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday, with the opportunity to extend their lead over the bottom three to nine points. The German manager expressed his hopes that his players would continue working hard to get rid of the narrative of ‘Leeds are falling apart again’. He expressed his pride in the victory but also the need to maintain their focus. He emphasized the importance of staying grounded and avoiding excessive celebrations.





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Manchester United Leeds United Premier League Michael Carrick Lisandro Martinez Red Card VAR Old Trafford Daniel Farke Football

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