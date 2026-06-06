Leinster and Munster Hurling Finals: A Weekend of High Drama Awaits

Dublin face Galway in the Leinster final while Cork take on Limerick in Munster as provincial hurling championships reach their climax.

The provincial hurling finals are set to deliver a weekend of high-stakes action as the Leinster and Munster championships reach their climax. On Saturday evening at Croke Park, Dublin and Galway will battle for the Bob O'Keeffe Cup in a repeat of the 2013 final, the last time Dublin claimed the title.

The Dubs have been building momentum after a stunning victory over Kilkenny in the semi-final, ending the Cats' dominance and booking their first final appearance since 2024. Galway, perennial contenders who have often finished as runners-up to Kilkenny, are eager to secure their first Leinster crown since 2018.

The Tribesmen boast a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, with key players like Joe Canning (though retired, they have new stars) and their formidable forward line expected to test Dublin's defense. Manager Shane O'Neill has instilled a resilient mindset, but Dublin's youthful exuberance, led by captain Danny Sutcliffe and sharp-shooter Eamonn Dillon, could tip the balance. The atmosphere at GAA headquarters promises to be electric, with both sets of supporters ready to roar their teams to glory.

Sunday's Munster final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh pits Cork against Limerick in a renewal of one of hurling's fiercest rivalries. Cork enter as defending champions, having ended Limerick's seven-in-a-row bid last year. The Rebels are aiming for back-to-back titles for the first time since 2017 and 2018, a feat that would cement their resurgence under manager Pat Ryan.

Key figures include Seamus Harnedy, whose leadership and scoring ability have been instrumental, and Patrick Horgan, the all-time leading scorer in championship history. Limerick, however, are on a revenge mission. After their historic streak was halted, John Kiely's side has regrouped with renewed focus. Stars like Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty, and the powerful midfielder Darragh O'Donovan provide a blend of skill and physicality.

The Treaty County's hunger is palpable, but Cork's home advantage and recent psychological edge make this a tantalizing encounter. Both matches are live on RTÉ 2, and the outcomes will shape the landscape of the All-Ireland series. Who will lift the cups? The polls show a split among pundits, but one thing is certain: hurling fans are in for a treat.

Dublin and Limerick have the form, but Galway and Cork have the pedigree. Expect fireworks from the throw-in to the final whistle, as provincial pride and All-Ireland ambitions collide in what could be a defining weekend for the sport. The winners will not only take silverware but also gain crucial momentum heading into the All-Ireland semi-finals. For the vanquished, the championship journey ends, but for the champions, a summer of dreams continues





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