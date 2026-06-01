Leinster and Stormers face injury concerns ahead of semi-final as James Lowe breaks try-scoring record.

Leinster and Stormers face injury concerns ahead of semi-final as James Lowe breaks try-scoring record . The reigning champions, Leinster , have several players undergoing assessment for Saturday's game, including Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan, who were both taken off during their quarter-final victory over the Lions due to injury.

Tadhg Furlong, Tommy O'Brien, Garry Ringrose, Rónan Kelleher and Jordan Larmour are also in doubt, while Ryan Baird, RG Snyman, Jack Boyle, Will Connors, Paddy McCarthy, Charlie Tector and Hugh Cooney are already ruled out of the semi-final. Meanwhile, the Stormers have been rocked by confirmation that outhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will not feature in Dublin due to a serious ankle injury sustained in their quarter-final win against Cardiff.

The Stormers are already planning without injured Springboks Cobus Reinach and Deon Fourie, and winger Seabelo Senatla is also a major doubt. James Lowe has become Leinster's record try-scorer after they mauled the Lions to set up a semi-final against the Stormers. The Stormers' head coach, John Dobson, said the loss of Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a big blow, but he has confidence in his squad to find a way.

The team is also planning without Dan du Plessis and Ruben van Heerden, who are uncertain. The Stormers' outhalf, Jurie Matthee, is impressing, and the team's fight gives Dobson confidence. The Irish province, Leinster, will face the Stormers in the semi-final, and the reigning champions will be looking to overcome their injury concerns to progress to the final





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Leinster Stormers Injury Concerns Semi-Final James Lowe Try-Scoring Record

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