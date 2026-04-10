Leinster Announce Strong Lineup to Face Sale Sharks in Champions Cup Quarter-Final

Dan Sheehan will lead Leinster against Sale Sharks in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final. Key players return from injury, with a mix of experience and emerging talent in the lineup. The team is poised for a thrilling encounter.

Dan Sheehan will captain Leo Cullen's Leinster side as they prepare to clash with Sale Sharks in a highly anticipated Investec Champions Cup quarter-final this Saturday. The team selection reveals a potent mix of experience and emerging talent, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter against the English Premiership side.

Alex Usanov is poised to make his debut in a European start, providing a formidable presence in the front row alongside seasoned prop Tadhg Furlong, with Sheehan himself anchoring the scrum at hooker. The return of James Ryan from injury is a significant boost for Leinster, as he slots back into the second row alongside the dynamic Joe McCarthy. The back row is a powerhouse of talent, featuring the consistent Jack Conan at number eight, the versatile Ryan Baird on the blindside flank, and the tireless Josh van der Flier at openside flanker. This selection indicates Leinster's strategic emphasis on a dominant pack, aiming to control possession and set the platform for their backs to exploit opportunities. The team's depth on the bench further underscores their tactical flexibility and ability to adapt to changing circumstances during the game, with strong replacements in every position. Advertisement The team's selection reflects Leo Cullen's strategic focus on experience and strength. \The backline showcases Leinster's attacking prowess, with Hugo Keenan retaining his position at fullback and Rieko Ioane moving to the wing, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability. Tommy O'Brien completes the wing pairing on the opposite side. The midfield partnership sees Jamie Osborne at inside centre, with the returning Garry Ringrose, a key player and a proven game-changer, partnering him in the centre. The half-back pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne, who are known for their strong attacking skills and game management skills, further enhances the team's balance. This backline is known for its agility and clinical finishing ability. The team is very excited about the upcoming game and hopes to continue the winning streak.\With the stage set for an epic quarter-final clash, Leinster's lineup is a testament to the club's commitment to both established stars and rising talents. The squad's collective experience in high-pressure matches, combined with the exciting potential of the younger players, creates a blend of skills and strategies. The return of key players from injury is particularly encouraging, as it strengthens Leinster's overall depth and tactical options. The team's coaching staff has clearly prepared the team for the physical challenge posed by Sale Sharks. Leinster will have to be at their best in defense and attack, and the ability to adapt to Sale Sharks’ strengths will be crucial for the team. The anticipation is building, and the Leinster faithful will be hoping for a stellar performance. The players are very much aware of the magnitude of the upcoming game and are very excited to represent their province and supporters. The selected team is a statement of intent, and Leinster are going to enter the arena with a singular aim: to advance to the next stage of the Investec Champions Cup





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Leinster Sale Sharks Champions Cup Rugby Team Selection

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