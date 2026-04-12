Leinster Awaits Toulon Clash: Semi-Final Schedule Depends on Bordeaux-Toulouse Result

Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final schedule against Toulon is contingent on the outcome of the Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse quarter-final. Coach Leo Cullen acknowledges Toulon's threat after their victory over Glasgow.

The scheduling of Leinster ’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon hinges on the outcome of the Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse quarter-final match. If Bordeaux triumphs, Leinster will host Bath on Sunday, May 3rd, with the Leinster - Toulon game scheduled for the preceding Saturday. A Toulouse victory, however, will see Antoine Dupont's team travel to Bath on Saturday, May 2nd in Milton Keynes, pushing the Leinster - Toulon match to Sunday.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, following their victory over Sale Sharks, acknowledged the threat posed by Toulon, citing their formidable squad and potent attacking capabilities. He noted Toulon's impressive win against Glasgow, a team considered to be in excellent form, highlighting the challenge ahead. Cullen emphasized the importance of their upcoming URC fixture against Ulster and then Benetton before focusing on Toulon. He also reflected on the lessons learned from their semi-final loss to Northampton Saints last year, stressing the need to capitalize on home advantage if they secure it.\Toulon, currently positioned 11th in the Top 14, has demonstrated resilience in their European campaign, securing tight victories. Their recent win against Glasgow showcased their ability to combine a powerful game with moments of exceptional quality, such as Ignacio Brex's try. Leinster, like Toulon, aims to peak in the coming weeks. Cullen acknowledged the challenge and the need to improve. He referenced their previous close encounters in the pool stages. He explained how those contests have toughened them for the upcoming semi-final. Cullen mentioned how they weren't among the top two seeds and how the battle in the pool games have been helpful in improving the team's level. The win in Glasgow highlights how good Toulon are and how they can perform at any ground. Leinster know what they can do and how they can be competitive.\Leinster's preparation includes a focus on their upcoming URC match against Ulster. Cullen stated that he and his team are not looking past it. They recognize the challenge ahead and will devise plans to address it. Cullen noted their familiarity with Glasgow, a team they played frequently at the end of last season and recently. He acknowledged Glasgow's performance. He highlighted the blend of speed, power, and the presence of marquee players within Toulon's squad. The team is confident they will prepare well and give their best in the upcoming match. The team is looking forward to the challenge. They know it will be tough but are prepared for it. They know what the stakes are and what they have to do to win the match. They know how to play the game and are confident in their abilities. They will be looking to perform at their best in the upcoming match and are confident they can win it





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