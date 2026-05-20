Leinster, Bordeaux preparing for Champions Cup final

Leinster and Bordeaux have prepared to face each other in the final of the Champions Cup, with the teams having different goals having dominated over the years in the competition.

Leinster skipper Caelan Doris wears a jersey with four stars on the badge but he has yet to win a Champions Cup medal despite having won a Six Nations Grand Slam, two Championships, four Triple Crowns and five URC titles.

His personal goal has been to win a Champions Cup medal, which is just one step away considering Leinster's recent form and the current holders being considered one of the best sides they have faced in the competition. Biarritz's Louis Bielle-Biarrey highlights this by saying that Leinster's European Cup wins and ability to reach the semi-finals every tournament show that they are a team used to these kinds of occasions.

However, Bordeaux, the two-time defending champions, have been looking for back-to-back tournament wins and a chance to stretch their French victory run to six. The strong defence, large pack, quality everywhere, and URC champions are some of the aspects that may make it very hard to win against Leinster in the Champions Cup final





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Champions Cup Bordeaux Leinster Strong Defence Pack Quality Padraig Cunningham Mark Mccall

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