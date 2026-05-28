Leinster Coach Declines to Comment on James Lowe's Uncertain Future Amid Contract Talks

Leo Cullen says he cannot reveal details about veteran wing James Lowe's contract situation as the player, whose deal expires at season's end, is linked with clubs in France and England. Injuries have limited Lowe's recent impact, and recent comments about Joey Carbery's potential move have added to the speculation.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has refused to comment on the unsettled situation surrounding veteran wing James Lowe , as speculation grows that the 33‑year‑old international may leave Irish rugby at the end of the current season.

Lowe's contract with the province expires after this campaign and, despite several months of negotiations, the parties have not reached an agreement. The player has attracted interest from clubs in France and England and is understood to be frustrated by the financial terms offered by Leinster, which would also affect his eligibility for Ireland selection beyond the 2027 World Cup.

While Ireland coach Andy Farrell previously expressed confidence that Lowe would stay in the Irish system, the wing has never been placed on a full IRFU national contract; instead his Leinster deal has been supplemented by a PONI top‑up from the union in recent years. Continued talks have produced no resolution, leaving the possibility that both Leinster and the national team will have to move on without him.

Lowe's season has been hampered by injuries, notably a groin problem that sidelined him during the Six Nations and kept him out of the Champions Cup final at the end of last month. He returned to fitness in time for the United Rugby Championship match this weekend, but missed the high‑profile final against Bordeaux‑Bègles.

Earlier in the month, Cullen publicly voiced optimism that Lowe would remain with the club for another year, yet today he emphasized that he cannot disclose any specifics. The coach also expressed regret for mentioning that fly‑half Joey Carbery might join Leinster in the wake of the Champions Cup defeat - a detail that had not been officially confirmed.

"These conversations are always ongoing," Cullen explained, "but the final decisions rest with the individuals involved and are made behind closed doors. " During a post‑match interview with the Off the Ball podcast in Bilbao, Cullen elaborated on his slip of the tongue, acknowledging that it was inappropriate to discuss a potential signing before an official announcement.

He said the comment was made in the heat of the moment after seeing Carbery on the training pitch, and that it placed the player in an uncomfortable position. Cullen stressed the need for respect and discretion in such matters, noting that the timing of the season often prompts speculation but that announcements must be made on the players' terms.

As the season draws to a close, the fate of James Lowe remains uncertain, with his future hinging on contract negotiations, personal considerations, and the strategic plans of both Leinster and the Irish Rugby Football Union





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James Lowe Leinster Rugby Contract Negotiations Irish Rugby Leo Cullen

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