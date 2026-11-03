Leinster appoint Noel McNamara as head coach from July 1 2027

Leinster have confirmed that Noel McNamara will succeed Leo Cullen as head coach from July 1 2027. McNamara returns to the province from Bordeaux Begles, where he won back-to-back Champions Cup titles.

Leinster have confirmed that Noel McNamara will succeed Leo Cullen as head coach, with the 43-year-old taking up the role on July 1, 2027. Cullen will depart after 12 years in charge at the conclusion of the 2026/27 season.

McNamara will join Leinster from Bordeaux Begles, where he is currently attack coach. McNamara helped Bordeaux deliver back-to-back Champions Cup titles, including last May's final victory over Leinster in Bilbao. The Clare native previously worked at Leinster in several roles during a five-year spell between 2016 and 2021. These included age-grade coach, academy manager and Leinster A head coach.

Also read Leinster SFC: Cuala Edge Tullamore In Thriller

McNamara Coaching Career Before Leinster Return

He also coached in North Harbour, New Zealand, and led the Ireland Under-20s to a Grand Slam in 2019 and a Triple Crown in 2020 before the pandemic cut short the tournament. He spent two years in Durban with the Sharks as attack and backs coach before joining Bordeaux in 2023. He will hope to sign off by helping Bordeaux to their first-ever Top 14 title.

McNamara said: I am delighted that I am returning to Leinster Rugby as head coach in 2027. This is one of the most prestigious roles in world rugby, and it is an honour to be given this responsibility. I am very grateful to UBB and in particular Laurent Marti and Yannick Bru for supporting me in availing this opportunity.

We have a very exciting season ahead with UBB and I am fully focused on that before moving back to Leinster next summer. Leinster chief executive Shane Nolan said: We are delighted to welcome Noel McNamara as the new head coach of Leinster Rugby in 2027. Noel has a long association with the club and emerged as our preferred candidate very early in the process.

Advertisement

His transition into the role will be seamless and we look forward to welcoming him here next July after this season reaches its conclusion. The province's chief operating officer Guy Easterby said: Along with a number of key stakeholders we set out clear criteria when we began this process to try to ensure that we secured a head coach that combined a strong understanding of Leinster and Irish rugby with a track record of success.

I believe that Noel is the right man to take on this responsibility from Leo and to build on the incredible job that he has done over the past 11 years as we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank UBB President, Laurent Marti, and head coach, Yannick Bru, for their understanding and professionalism in dealing with this matter.

I am also very grateful for the support of Shane Nolan, the Professional Game Board here in Leinster and IRFU performance director, David Humphreys throughout this process. IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: Noel brings a wealth of coaching experience, strong leadership qualities and a proven track record of developing players and coaching successful teams.

McNamara No Player Background Inspires Leinster

He has a deep understanding of Irish rugby and I am looking forward to working with him to ensure Leinster's continued success, while supporting the development of players for the Ireland national team. McNamara's appointment is remarkable given he never played rugby at any level. He has come a long way from his family's dairy farm in O'Callaghan's Mills, a village in east County Clare. His rise from coaching the Glenstal U14 team has been unique and impressive.

Like Joe Schmidt, McNamara has said he started as an accidental coach, but his upward trajectory has been planned and self-driven. Even in reaching Ireland U20 level in 2017, he was an inspiration for others without pro playing backgrounds. The appointment has sparked excitement among Leinster supporters. McNamara's background has prompted comparisons to Michael Cheika and Schmidt, who had huge success with the province as relatively unheralded first-time head coaches.

Others see it as a risky punt when Leinster could have employed someone with head coach experience. McNamara will be taking a hefty step-up when he succeeds Cullen. Felipe Contepomi was the early front-runner, and his return would have delighted many Leinster fans given his international head coaching experience with Argentina. The stars did not align, however, with Contepomi in contract until at least the end of the 2027 World Cup in November.

Leinster Considered Other Candidates Like Contepomi

A delay in potentially joining Leinster was likely, while renewing his deal as Pumas boss remains a distinct possibility. It is understood that ex-All Blacks and Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson was among the genuine options for Leinster and the IRFU, although current La Rochelle boss Ronan O'Gara was not approached. All parties agreed McNamara was an ideal fit. Cullen will depart this summer after 12 years in charge, and there was a desire for a real sense of renewal.

McNamara should provide that with his energy and ambition to prove himself at the top level. Leinster already knew plenty about his rugby acumen from his two-year spell as academy manager and his work with underage sides. He will return as a much-changed coach and person. McNamara and his family will have been away from Ireland for five years by the time he returns, as well as having had a four-month stint in New Zealand rugby in 2018.

Advertisement

He has seen how things are done in South Africa and France. Some previous beliefs have been strengthened; others have changed. Bordeaux have sensational attacking talent, but McNamara has made them more effective and balanced since joining in 2023. He has earned the respect of their players and been key to back-to-back Champions Cup successes.

The fact that McNamara has earned the loyalty of superstars like Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Damian Penaud, Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu is a key point. The challenge for coaches without a notable playing background is to get respect from players. Even some of the most technically and tactically astute coaches can fail to convince players they know what they are doing.

McNamara is affable and engaging, excellent at media work, yet also has an edge and a reassuring confidence in his coaching. If players sense a coach is just happy to be there, perhaps a bit overawed, they will chew him up and spit him out. McNamara has managed to flip that possibility on its head throughout his career.

He is said to be demanding and authoritative, even while being an encouraging coach who wants his players to back their skillsets and express themselves. McNamara brings huge attention to detail. Even the transition element of Bordeaux's attack, which looks so instinctive, is based on planning and strategising by McNamara. He understands the primacy of the set-piece and the kicking game, but likes exciting, fast, skilful attacking rugby.

McNamara Head Coach Role Difficult Job Challenges

That is what Leinster and their supporters like too. McNamara will need all of his steel for this Leinster gig. Being the head coach is very different. The buck stops with the head coach.

They have to handle hard conversations and make difficult final decisions. Players' and assistants' grievances are directed at them. They have to manage down to their squad and up to the club's hierarchy. They have to deal with media demands and say the right things in public.

They have to keep the long-term health of the club in mind, but also win now. It is an all-consuming job, and it will be new to McNamara. Leinster and the IRFU believe he has the appetite and work ethic for what is ahead. Like Cheika and Schmidt before him, he is eager to get to the top.

No head coach operates in a complete silo. Assistants are a vital part of the picture. They are sounding boards, intermediaries with players, and key influences in the technical, tactical and mental areas of the team. It will be intriguing to see who McNamara surrounds himself with and whether any of the current ticket of Jacques Nienaber, Robin McBryde, Tyler Bleyendaal, Seán O'Brien and Emmet Farrell are part of the plans. Nienaber was suggested as a possible successor to Cullen.