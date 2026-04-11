Leinster Dominates Sale Sharks to Reach Champions Cup Semi-Finals

Leinster overcame a slow start to defeat Sale Sharks 43-13 in the Champions Cup quarter-finals, securing a home semi-final berth. Despite a disjointed first half, Leinster’s second-half surge, fueled by tries from Baird and Ioane, propelled them to victory.

Leinster secured their place in the Champions Cup semi-finals with a 43-13 victory over Sale Sharks , although their performance left room for improvement, echoing their struggles from the previous week. The win sets up a home semi-final, a favorable outcome considering Toulon's earlier victory, which guaranteed Leinster a home game. The match began with a sluggish first half, marred by errors and a heavy downpour that hampered both teams' handling.

Despite these challenges, Leinster managed to secure a five-point lead thanks to a converted try by Dan Sheehan. The game's complexion changed dramatically in the second half, with quick-fire tries from Ryan Baird and Reiko Ioane in the 53rd and 56th minutes, extending Leinster's lead to 20 points. This burst of scoring effectively extinguished any hopes of a Sale upset and showcased Leinster's ability to transform a disjointed start into a powerful finish in front of a supportive home crowd. Several players stood out with impressive performances, particularly Sheehan, who captained the team in Caelan Doris’ absence. His relentless energy and late contribution set up Jamie Osborne for the final try. The opening half was a hard-fought battle, as Sale, missing key players, focused on limiting Leinster’s progress. They managed to disrupt Leinster's scrum on several occasions, adding to the hosts’ frustrations. Leinster's early dominance, fueled by a patient build-up following a lineout, saw Sheehan score under the posts, but they struggled to maintain momentum. The match was characterized by fleeting moments of action and a series of errors from both sides, with penalties and knock-ons disrupting the flow of the game. Despite Sale’s defensive efforts, Leinster gradually found their rhythm, with individual brilliance and strategic plays paving the way for victory. The second half proved pivotal, as Leinster’s improved performance put the game firmly in their control. The game wasn't a perfect showing, marked by handling errors and inconsistent play, particularly in the first half. Leinster struggled to capitalize on their advantages, including a period with a man advantage after Dan du Preez's yellow card. However, their ability to adapt and ultimately dominate in the second half demonstrated their resilience and skill. The match demonstrated the resilience of Leinster as they navigated a challenging opening half to secure a comfortable victory and a spot in the semi-finals. Despite Sale's initial efforts to disrupt their play, Leinster's superior depth and individual brilliance ultimately prevailed, highlighting their ambition to secure the title





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Leinster Sale Sharks Champions Cup Rugby Semi-Finals

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