Leinster Edge Past Toulon in Champions Cup Thriller

Leinster defeated Toulon 29-25 in a captivating Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium, securing their place in the final despite a late Toulon comeback. A dominant scrum and resilient defense proved crucial for the Irish province.

Leinster secured a hard-fought victory over Toulon in the Champions Cup semi-final, prevailing 29-25 in a thrilling encounter at the Aviva Stadium . The match, witnessed by a crowd of 38,555, saw Leinster build a substantial 18-point lead, only to endure a tense final quarter as Toulon mounted a spirited comeback with two converted tries.

Despite the late pressure and a period playing with 13 men due to yellow cards, Leinster demonstrated resilience and tactical prowess to hold on for the win. The foundation of Leinster’s success was built on a dominant scrum, consistently earning penalties that put Toulon under immense pressure. Andrew Porter, the Leinster prop, was rightfully awarded Man of the Match for his outstanding performance, repeatedly disrupting the Toulon scrum and providing a platform for his team’s attacks.

The game began cautiously, with early penalty attempts missed by both Harry Byrne of Leinster and Melvyn Jaminet of Toulon. A blow to the head forced Robbie Henshaw off the field, replaced by Jamie Osborne, leading to a period of disruption and a penalty awarded to Toulon, which Jaminet converted to take the lead. The first half saw a flurry of activity, with Leinster initially denied a try by a TMO review that spotted a knock-on.

Toulon continued to capitalize on penalties, reducing the deficit to a single point. However, Leinster responded with a period of sustained pressure, earning a penalty at a maul which led to a try by Josh van der Flier. The momentum shifted dramatically as Toulon responded with a try of their own, accompanied by yellow cards for Leinster’s Andrew Porter for a high tackle and Harry Byrne for an offside at a ruck.

This left Leinster down to 13 players and facing a challenging period before halftime. Despite the setbacks, Leinster managed to secure a scrum penalty before the break, providing a glimmer of hope for the second half. The second half began with Leinster applying intense pressure, nearly scoring but being held up over the line. This pressure resulted in a yellow card for Toulon’s Teddy Baubigny for a high tackle.

Leinster capitalized on the numerical advantage, with Garry Ringrose scoring a try, although the conversion was missed. Byrne returned to the field and successfully kicked a penalty, extending Leinster’s lead to 22-11. Further penalties followed, with another high tackle from Toulon going unpunished with a missed kick from Byrne. Leinster continued to attack relentlessly, opting for quick surges at the Toulon line, eventually leading to a try by Caelan Doris, converted by Byrne.

However, Toulon refused to surrender, with Baptiste Serin scoring almost immediately from the restart, and Gael Drean adding another try with just four minutes remaining, both conversions successful. This brought the score to 29-25, setting up a nail-biting finish. Leinster, displaying composure under pressure, defended resolutely in the final minutes, preventing Toulon from securing a game-tying score and securing their place in the Champions Cup final.

The match was a testament to Leinster’s strength in the set-piece, their ability to capitalize on opposition errors, and their unwavering determination in the face of adversity. The victory sets up a highly anticipated final against either La Rochelle or Exeter Chiefs, promising another captivating chapter in European rugby





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Leinster Toulon Champions Cup Semi-Final Rugby Aviva Stadium Andrew Porter Josh Van Der Flier Caelan Doris

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster Prepare for Champions Cup Semi-Final Battle with ToulonLeinster face a tough test against Toulon in the Champions Cup semi-final, with Tommy O'Brien highlighting the team's preparation for a tight encounter and their newfound resilience in close games. The team is looking to end their European drought, having last won the competition in 2018.

Read more »

Porter Returns for Leinster in Champions Cup Semi-Final Against ToulonLeinster receive a major boost with Andrew Porter returning from injury for their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon. Tadhg Furlong misses out, while Robbie Henshaw starts at inside centre. Toulon are captained by David Ribbans and feature in-form winger Gaël Drean.

Read more »

Leinster to Face Toulon in Champions Cup Semi-Final with Porter's ReturnLeinster welcomes back Andrew Porter from injury for their Champions Cup semi-final clash against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium. The article details both Leinster and Toulon's starting lineups and bench selections for the match.

Read more »

Toulon stand in the way of Leinster's return to Champions Cup finalThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

What time and TV channel is Leinster v Toulon on in the Champions Cup semi-final?'Toulon are are a very proud club as are we, obviously. I think either way it is going to be a battle'

Read more »

Leinster Seek Redemption in Champions Cup Semi-Final Against ToulonLeinster aim to overcome past Champions Cup semi-final disappointments, particularly last year's loss to Northampton, as they face Toulon with a chance to reach a ninth final. The team is focused on using the pressure and lessons learned from previous defeats as motivation to perform and avoid repeating past mistakes.

Read more »