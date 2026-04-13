Leinster Experiment with Sheehan in Back Row, Showcase Squad Versatility in Victory Over Sale Sharks

Leinster demonstrated their squad's adaptability by moving hooker Dan Sheehan to the back row during their dominant win against Sale Sharks. This strategic move, along with insights from Sheehan and coach Leo Cullen, highlights the team's ongoing development and pursuit of excellence. The article details the positional switch, Sheehan's performance, and the team's overall improvement and strategic focus.

As Leinster gained a commanding lead against Sale Sharks on Saturday, they seized the opportunity to experiment. In the 67th minute, Rónan Kelleher entered the game, but unexpectedly replaced James Ryan. This unconventional move saw Ryan Baird shift from the back row to lock, while Dan Sheehan moved to the back row, showcasing the team's adaptability.

The 27-year-old Sheehan, who captained Leinster in the absence of Caelan Doris, performed admirably in the unfamiliar position, completing the 80-minute shift in style. He capped off his performance with a remarkable late break in the final play of the game, assisting Jamie Osborne for Leinster’s final try, contributing to a convincing 43-13 victory. Post-match, Sheehan and coach Leo Cullen discussed the unusual positional shift. Cullen highlighted the team's desire for experimentation and its positive outcome. Sheehan revealed he'd previously played in the back row during an 'A' game, though he noted the day didn't go well, and that he trains in the back row during the week. He found Saturday's shift manageable, though there were initial communication adjustments. Cullen suggested this could become a recurring option for Leinster, emphasizing the versatility within the squad. Leinster's performance, while still not flawless, showed significant improvement for the second week running. Sheehan emphasized the team's belief in untapped potential. He also highlighted improvements in their attack, identifying areas for growth, and acknowledging the need to eliminate inaccuracies. He expressed the need for players to be accountable. Leinster's capacity to capitalize on their opportunities emerged in the second half, where they scored five tries, showcasing a level of accuracy that was missing in the scrappy first half. Sheehan acknowledged the first half's frustrations, citing missed opportunities and errors. He highlighted the impact of key moments and the importance of adapting their game plan. He underscored the game's enjoyment and the team's focus on continued improvement, emphasizing the need to show up, work hard and improve in the upcoming matches





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