Leinster GAA Confirms Dates and Venues for 2026 Senior Football Semi-Finals

Leinster GAA has finalized the venues and timings for the 2026 senior football semi-finals, featuring clashes between Louth, Dublin, Kildare, and Westmeath.

Leinster GAA has officially confirmed the schedule for the highly anticipated senior football championship semi-finals following a weekend of intense quarter-final action that has set the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the provincial series. The governing body announced that the defending champions, Louth, are set to face off against the perennial powerhouse Dublin in a marquee clash scheduled for Saturday, 2 May.

This heavyweight encounter will take place at Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, with throw-in slated for 7 pm. The following day, Sunday, 3 May, will feature the second semi-final matchup between Kildare and Westmeath. This fixture will be hosted at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore, starting at 2 pm. Both matches will be broadcast live on GAA+, providing fans across the country with full access to the action as the race to the 2026 title reaches its critical phase. The road to this stage has been marked by contrasting performances from the remaining four counties. Louth, seeking to secure their place in a fourth consecutive Leinster final, enters the match with significant momentum after a dominant 1-25 to 0-11 victory over Wexford. Their opposition, Dublin, faced a much sterner test in their quarter-final against Wicklow, eventually surviving a genuine scare to win 2-16 to 2-14. Dublin remains a formidable force, having bested Louth in both the 2023 and 2024 provincial deciders, setting up a high-stakes rematch that carries significant psychological weight. The rivalry between these two sides has defined the Leinster landscape in recent years, and Saturday evening in Portlaoise promises to be another landmark chapter in their ongoing competitive history. In the second half of the draw, the atmosphere is equally charged as Kildare and Westmeath vie for a spot in the final. Kildare, a county eager to return to the provincial showpiece for the first time since 2022, demonstrated clinical efficiency in their 2-20 to 2-15 defeat of Laois. Meanwhile, Westmeath produced one of the shock results of the championship by overcoming the newly crowned Division 2 league champions, Meath. In a high-scoring thriller that showcased their offensive prowess, Westmeath triumphed 4-18 to 0-25. This victory marks a significant milestone for Westmeath, who have not appeared in a Leinster final since 2016. As the countdown to the weekend begins, supporters are left to weigh the tactical discipline of Kildare against the newfound attacking flair displayed by Westmeath, ensuring that both semi-finals will be contested with immense intensity as every team dreams of hoisting the trophy this summer





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