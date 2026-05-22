Leinster head coach Leo Cullen mentally prepares for Champions Cup final

Leo Cullen, the head coach of Leinster, has been mentally preparing for the Champions Cup final against Bordeaux-Bègles. He has been visualizing and believing in their success to bring back memories of previous finals and to trust the group and ability.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Champions Cup final against Bordeaux-Bègles . He has been mentally preparing for the game, visiting Bilbao , the Spanish city where the final will be played, before Christmas.

Since winning their fourth European title in 2018, Cullen and his team have lost four subsequent deciders. This is their fifth final since the last trip to Bilbao and their latest attempt at a fifth European star. Cullen emphasizes the importance of visualizing and believing in their success to bring back memories of previous finals. He also mentions meeting Noel McNamara, Bordeaux's attack coach, during a trip to Bayonne before the pool stage clash.

The Leinster captain, Caelan Doris, discusses the team's approach to the game, focusing on trusting the group, ability, and each other. He believes that narrow focus and enjoyment of the moment will help them in the big games





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