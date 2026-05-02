Leinster Hold Off Toulon Comeback to Reach Champions Cup Final

Leinster battled past a resilient Toulon side to secure their spot in the Champions Cup final, overcoming a late surge from the French team. Head coach Leo Cullen praised his players' commitment while also expressing frustration over perceived media bias and officiating inconsistencies.

Leinster secured their place in the Champions Cup final after a hard-fought victory against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium, overcoming a late surge from the French side.

The match, filled with intensity and physicality, saw Leinster initially build a commanding 29-11 lead by the 69th minute. However, Toulon, renowned for their global recruitment and depth of talent, mounted a spirited comeback, narrowing the gap to 29-25 with just four minutes remaining. Leinster’s defense, particularly the crucial interventions of Rieko Ioane and Joe McCarthy in the 77th minute, proved pivotal in preventing a potentially game-changing try.

Following the match, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen expressed a mix of relief and frustration. While acknowledging Toulon’s quality and praising their resilience, he also voiced concerns about perceived biases in media coverage and officiating, referencing past disappointments, particularly the defeat to Northampton in the previous season’s semi-final. Cullen highlighted instances where he believed his team was unfairly disadvantaged, citing a potential penalty try that wasn’t awarded and a missed penalty call.

He emphasized the importance of fair reporting and support for the team, especially when facing challenging opponents. Cullen drew parallels to Leinster’s 2011-12 semi-final victory against Clermont, where a fortunate bounce of the ball ultimately propelled them to the final, underscoring the unpredictable nature of knockout rugby. The victory marks the first time Leinster has defeated Toulon, a significant milestone for the Irish province.

Despite the win, Leinster suffered a few injuries during the bruising encounter, with Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier leaving the field with head injuries, and Jack Conan experiencing a knee issue. Cullen confirmed that all injured players would undergo the standard graduated return-to-play protocols. He also noted that Jamison Gibson-Park was targeted throughout the game but managed to play through the knocks.

Looking ahead, Leinster will face the Lions in a URC regular season match next Saturday, with Cullen acknowledging the need for squad rotation and the ongoing challenges of competing at the highest level. He reiterated his pride in the team’s commitment and their ability to consistently reach the latter stages of major competitions, despite facing formidable opposition





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