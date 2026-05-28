Leinster Makes Eight Changes for Lions URC Showdown After Champions Cup Final Heartbreak

Leinster Rugby has revamped its starting lineup for the United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Lions, making eight changes from the Champions Cup final team. Head coach Leo Cullen addresses the grieving atmosphere following the Bordeaux defeat and explains the selection of Sam Prendergast at outhalf for his first start in weeks, while also confirming the absence of Garry Ringrose and others. Meanwhile, Connacht receives injury boosts ahead of its Glasgow Warriors clash.

Leinster Rugby has announced significant team changes for their United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Lions at Dublin's Aviva Stadium this Saturday night. The selection comes just days after a disheartening Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux, a 41-19 defeat that has cast a shadow over the province's camp.

Head coach Leo Cullen has made eight alterations from the side that started that recent final. The most notable decisions involve the return of Sam Prendergast to the outhalf position and the omission of Ciarán Frawley from the matchday squad entirely, despite his impactful second-half appearance off the bench in Bilbao.

Additionally, James Lowe is reinstated for his milestone 100th cap for the province. Cullen painted a picture of a team in mourning, describing the atmosphere as akin to a funeral as players process the loss of another final, their fifth since the 2018 triumph. The emotional weight of the extensive campaign is evident, with players and staff having invested immense effort, making the collapse in Spain particularly difficult.

The coach emphasized that the focus must now shift entirely to the URC title, a tangible trophy still within reach. Prendergast's selection is a clear investment in the future, with Cullen highlighting the 23-year-old's vast potential and the desire of both Leinster and Irish coaching setups to see him develop. While Harry Byrne has been excellent throughout the campaign, the decision aims to inject fresh energy.

Several key players are absent due to injury or minor knocks, including Garry Ringrose, Jack Conan, and Rónan Kelleher. The hope is that the alterations and some bench selections will provide the necessary experience and dynamism to overcome the resilient Lions.

Meanwhile, in another URC quarter-final, Connacht has received a boost with the return of forwards Dylan Tierney-Martin and Darragh Murray. Head coach Stuart Lancaster has named his squad for the tough trip to Scotstoun Stadium to face Glasgow Warriors. The lineup features a strong backline including Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O'Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, and the returning James Lowe. The pack includes Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, and captain Caelan Doris among others.

Lancaster has also added depth with players like Sam Gilbert, Shane Jennings, and Bundee Aki. These matches represent critical opportunities for Irish provinces to secure silverware in a season that has promised much but delivered a painful ending in Europe. The Lions, having studied Leinster's recent performance, will look to exploit any lingering fragility, while Glasgow will pose a stern physical test for Connacht.

The narrative across both fixtures is one of response and resilience following a significant setback for the Irish teams





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Leinster Rugby URC Quarter-Final Lions Champions Cup Final Leo Cullen Sam Prendergast James Lowe Garry Ringrose Connacht Glasgow Warriors Team Selection Injury News

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