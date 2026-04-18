Leinster Overcomes Ulster in Spirited Derby Despite Red Card

Leinster secured a hard-fought victory against Ulster in a compelling interprovincial derby, showcasing strong early dominance and impressive depth in their squad despite significant player rotation and playing with 14 men for a large part of the match. Standout performances from Sam Prendergast and other less heralded players underpinned the win, which propels Leinster up the URC table and builds momentum for upcoming European and domestic fixtures.

Leinster secured a significant victory over a formidable Ulster side on Friday night, demonstrating their growing momentum as the season progresses. Despite fielding a team largely depleted of players who featured in the previous weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final, Leinster showcased some of their finest rugby, building a commanding 29-0 lead within the first hour. However, Ulster mounted a tenacious comeback, scoring three unanswered tries that narrowed the final deficit to eight points.

While Leinster might reflect on missed opportunities to further capitalize on their early dominance and perhaps manage Ulster's late surge more effectively, the win serves as a strong statement of their developing form and readiness for future challenges. Looking ahead, Leinster faces an away fixture against Benetton next weekend before returning to the Aviva Stadium for a highly anticipated Champions Cup semi-final clash with Toulon. The final two regular-season United Rugby Championship (URC) rounds will see Leinster host the Lions and the Ospreys. Last night's 29-21 victory propelled the defending champions to third place in the URC standings, overtaking Ulster. Head coach Leo Cullen praised his team's strong start, highlighting their intent, territorial control, and effective ball movement, describing it as "great variety in our game." He acknowledged Ulster's impressive fightback, attributing it partly to Leinster's own performance and the significant challenge of playing with 14 men for a substantial portion of the match after Max Deegan was yellow-carded for a challenge in the air on Werner Kok. Cullen commended Ulster's attacking prowess, particularly at home. Among Leinster's standout performers was out-half Sam Prendergast, making a notable return to the team after missing previous Champions Cup squad selections following a challenging Six Nations campaign. While the 23-year-old may have some personal reflections on his game, his overall performance was assured and included several moments of class. Prendergast contributed Leinster's bonus-point try, orchestrated by a sharp pass that led to Jimmy O'Brien's earlier score, and successfully kicked four out of five conversion attempts. Cullen emphasized the competitive nature of the Leinster squad, noting that Prendergast's patience and hard work have been rewarded, a testament to the team's developing depth, especially with players away on international duty earlier in the year. Prendergast's ability to manage the game, control territory, and deliver crucial individual contributions underscored his significant overall performance. Prendergast was not the sole contributor to Leinster's success. The refreshed squad exhibited strong cohesion, dispelling any doubts about the impact of player rotation. Several less recognized players, including Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, James Culhane, and Alex Soroka, made substantial contributions, delivering impactful plays throughout the match. The game also marked the return of loosehead prop Ed Byrne, who rejoined Leinster earlier in the week to address the team's injury concerns in that position. Byrne, a veteran of over 100 appearances for Leinster before his move to Cardiff in 2024, brings invaluable experience. Cullen confirmed that Byrne's inclusion in the Champions Cup squad is contingent on extreme circumstances, specifically if no other front-row options, particularly looseheads, are available – essentially emergency cover. He highlighted the positive impact of Byrne's return, noting his immediate influence on team morale and energy, describing it as a "class" moment





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