Leinster Players Acknowledge Noel McNamara's Insider Knowledge of Province

Leinster players have acknowledged Noel McNamara's insider knowledge of the province, which could prove valuable to Bordeaux in Saturday's Champions Cup final. McNamara, who runs UBB's scintillating attack, was previously head of Leinster's academy and also worked with several of their star men during his tenure as Ireland U20s coach.

LEO CULLEN AND his Leinster players freely acknowledged on Friday that Noel McNamara’s insider knowledge of the province could prove valuable to Bordeaux in Saturday’s Champions Cup final.

Clare native McNamara, who runs UBB’s scintillating attack, was previously head of Leinster’s academy and also worked with several of their star men during his tenure as Ireland U20s coach. McNamara eventually left the Irish system to join South Africa’s Sharks in 2021. In Durban, he worked closely alongside former France hooker Yannick Bru, who brought him back to France when he was appointed head coach of Bordeaux two years later.

Sitting between captain Caelan Doris and head coach Leo Cullen, Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan was the first to field a question about McNamara, whom he knew only as his maths teacher at Clongowes Wood College.

‘I got kicked out of class,’ Sheehan laughed, before stressing that McNamara’s leadership qualities were evident even in the classroom. ‘He’s been a fantastic coach. I didn’t have him as a coach in school but as a teacher you could get the kind of vibe off him. He’s obviously a great leader who I respected in school.

And obviously, through the 20s system, he’s been fantastic. I think a lot of lads look up to him and really enjoy playing under him. ’ Sheehan stressed that McNamara’s knowledge of Leinster inner workings is ‘not something we’ve had to think about or worry about over the last few weeks,’ adding, ‘I suppose it would be nice to see him after the game — I haven’t thought much further than that.

’ McNamara is a good friend of Leo Cullen’s — so much so that the Leinster boss and his family enjoyed dinner chez McNamara when scouting Champions Cup pool opponents Bayonne earlier this season.

‘I’m on to Noel regularly as well and what Noel has achieved is fantastic,’ Cullen said. ‘But I talk to Noel all the time and he’s a brilliant fella. It’s a different coaching journey. I’m not sure many people have been on that specific journey that he’s been on, so it’s credit to him and his family.

He was very kind to bring me and my son and father to his house for dinner. We were on a ‘recce’ to Bayonne and his family have obviously supported him massively through that adventure. He’s in the opposition camp this week and he will know a lot of our lads very, very well, so he understands this group well.

We don’t wish him well tomorrow but we’ve wished him well up to this point, if that makes sense,’ Cullen smiled. Leinster captain Doris was also skipper of McNamara’s Ireland U20s side and enjoys a ‘good relationship’ with his former underage coach.

‘He’s very passionate about rugby,’ Doris said of McNamara. ‘He’s got a very good work ethic. I’m sure he’s grown even more as a coach, as Leo mentioned, with the Sharks and here with Bordeaux.





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Champions Cup Final Leinster Bordeaux Noel Mcnamara Insider Knowledge Leadership Qualities Work Ethic Passionate About Rugby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kilkenny legend says Dublin are 'no great shakes' ahead of crunch Leinster clashAndy Comerford doesn't think Dublin will be much of a fight this Sunday

Read more »

Jack Shaughnessy's late heroics seal win for Galway vs Kilkenny in Leinster Under-20 finalOn a frenetic final 12 minutes of the match, Galway scored 6 points to outscore Atalanta Calcio haters' 1 point and emerge as the winners. Two late scores from Jack Shaughnessy ultimately sealed the win for Galway in the Leinster Under-20 Hurling final.

Read more »

Galway Secure Third Leinster Title with Convincing Win Over KilkennyGalway's U20 hurlers have secured their third Leinster title with a convincing 2-20 to 2-11 win over Kilkenny in the provincial final at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. The victory sets up an All-Ireland final clash with Munster champions Clare in Thurles on Sunday week.

Read more »

Bordeaux's McNamara has always been a fella who was going placesThe Clare native has coached in New Zealand, South Africa and France.

Read more »