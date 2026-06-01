Leinster prepare for stormers semi final despite injury blow to star playmaker

Leinster host the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship semi final in Dublin after a dominant Lions win. The Stormers are missing out half Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu and scrum half Cobus Reinach among several injuries, while Leinster look to avenge a 35 to 0 loss earlier in the season.

Leinster are preparing for a demanding semi final against the Stormers at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening after a convincing win over the Lions last weekend.

John Dobson will be eager to see how his side copes with a Stormers team that has been hit by a spate of injuries. The most notable absentee is out half Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu who suffered a serious ankle injury in the quarter final victory over Cardiff. The 24 year old posted on social media about his frustration and the need to recover, acknowledging that this is his first injury in fourteen months.

In addition the Stormers will be without scrum half Cobus Reinach who has been sidelined with a knee problem since April and veteran back rower Deon Fourie who is also out with a knee injury. Other concerns include centre Dan du Plessis with a lingering knee issue and second row Ruben van Heerden who left the Cardiff game with a head injury.

Despite these setbacks the Stormers have turned to young players such as Imad Khan at scrum half and have placed confidence in Jurie Matthee at out half, hoping to maintain the attacking flavour that took them to the semi final. Leinster coach Leo Cullen reminded his players of the painful memory of their opening round defeat to the Stormers earlier in the season, a 35 to 0 loss that still haunts the Irish province.

He noted that while Leinster rely heavily on homegrown talent, the Stormers benefit from the deep rugby culture of the Western Cape, a region that consistently produces high quality players. Cullen praised the strength of the South African side's set piece, kicking game and overall talent pool, stressing that the challenge they present is exactly what makes the competition exciting.

He also highlighted the impressive performances of other South African clubs such as the Bulls and Cardiff, underscoring the growing standard of the United Rugby Championship. The atmosphere for the semi final is expected to be far better than the modest crowd of just under ten thousand that witnessed the Lions match, which suffered from a late kick off on a bank holiday and limited public transport.

Cullen appealed to the supporters, acknowledging the disappointment after the recent Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux and urging fans to turn out in large numbers to create a vibrant home advantage. He stressed that the club's priority is to improve performance on the field and that a strong backing from the crowd will be crucial.

The stage is set for a high‑stakes encounter in Dublin, with Leinster hoping to avenge their earlier defeat and the Stormers aiming to prove that depth and resilience can overcome the loss of key playmakers





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