Leinster Reach Champions Cup Final After Holding Off Toulon

Leinster have booked their place in the Champions Cup final, defeating Toulon in a hard-fought semi-final at the Aviva Stadium. Standout performances from Tommy O’Brien and Andrew Porter were key to Leinster’s victory, despite a late comeback attempt from the French side. The final will be held in Bilbao.

Leinster have secured their place in the Champions Cup final, overcoming a spirited late comeback from Toulon at the Aviva Stadium. The match showcased exceptional performances from several Leinster players, notably Tommy O’Brien and Andrew Porter , who were instrumental in establishing and maintaining Leinster ’s dominance for much of the game.

O’Brien, displaying a level of class and composure rarely seen, expertly covered the backfield, limiting Toulon’s opportunities to exploit space. His aerial contest ability and tackling were consistently strong, marking what many believe to be his finest performance in a Leinster jersey. His inspirational input spanned all facets of the game – attack, defence, and the relentless pursuit of loose balls.

Sadly, his game was cut short after just 15 minutes due to a collision with Toulon’s Mikheili Shioshvili, a significant blow to Leinster given his early impact. Andrew Porter, deservedly named man of the match, delivered a powerhouse performance. His strong carrying, coupled with exceptional work in the scrum, made him a constant threat. He notably out-scrummed French international Jean Baptiste Gros, a considerable achievement in itself.

Porter’s defensive work rate and diligence were also standout contributions, although he did receive a yellow card for a cumulative team offence, a frustration for him given his otherwise flawless display. The Leinster pack as a whole functioned beautifully, with the lineout operating smoothly and the scrum consistently gaining advantage. James Ryan, alongside his fellow second-row, provided a solid foundation, demonstrating intelligence, focus, and power in collisions.

Ryan’s try exemplified his ability to generate momentum and provide front-foot ball for his team. However, an ankle injury forced his premature departure. Other forwards like Jamie Osborne, Jerry Cahir, Alex Soroka, and Scott Penny all made valuable contributions when called upon, providing fresh legs and maintaining Leinster’s intensity. Despite Leinster’s strong performance, head coach Leo Cullen will likely address areas for improvement, particularly the team’s lapse in concentration during the final stages of the match.

A collective switch-off led to missed tackles and a near-disastrous knock-on that almost allowed Toulon to snatch a late victory. While Leinster ultimately held on, the close finish serves as a reminder of the need for sustained intensity throughout the full 80 minutes. The game also saw some controversial moments, including a disallowed try that appeared legitimate, and a yellow card that was arguably harsh.

Nevertheless, Leinster’s victory secures their passage to the Champions Cup final in Bilbao, where they will face either Saracens or La Rochelle. The performance highlighted the depth and quality within the Leinster squad, and their ability to overcome adversity, setting the stage for a thrilling final encounter.

The breakdown work of Leinster was also notable, with players like Josh van der Flier demonstrating excellent footwork and winning crucial first contacts, although he occasionally found himself on the wrong side of the referee’s whistle





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