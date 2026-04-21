Leinster Rugby Awaits Key Injury Updates Ahead of Benetton Clash

Leinster Rugby is monitoring the fitness of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, and Andrew Porter ahead of their Saturday match against Benetton, while managing a lengthy list of season-ending injuries.

Leinster Rugby faces a critical period of squad management as they prepare for their upcoming United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton at the Stadio Monigo this Saturday. The Irish province is currently awaiting medical clearance for three of their most influential players: number eight Caelan Doris , flanker Josh van der Flier, and prop Andrew Porter.

These key figures were notably absent from the squad that faced Ulster recently, and their return is pivotal for Leinster's tactical setup and physical presence on the field. Coaching staff and medical teams are working closely to monitor their recovery progress, with a final decision regarding their availability expected to be announced closer to the scheduled kick-off. The uncertainty surrounding their inclusion adds a layer of complexity to the team selection, as the side looks to maintain momentum in a highly competitive league environment. Beyond the immediate concerns surrounding Doris, van der Flier, and Porter, the broader Leinster squad is grappling with an extensive injury list that has significantly impacted their depth this season. The club has confirmed that several other players will not see any further action during the current campaign. This group includes Ryan Baird, James Lowe, Jack Boyle, Jordan Larmour, Diarmuid Mangan, Paddy McCarthy, Alex Usanov, and the formidable South African lock RG Snyman. The absence of such a high number of experienced athletes poses a significant challenge for the coaching staff, who must now rely on their younger squad members and fringe players to step up in these high-stakes fixtures. The technical team is focusing on rehabilitation protocols for those with long-term injuries while ensuring that the current playing group remains sharp for the final stretch of the season. In wider news, the sporting community is witnessing significant developments elsewhere, ranging from local club triumphs to legal and corporate shifts. St Mary’s captain Conor Dean is currently preparing for what he describes as an incredibly exciting week, as he hopes to lead his team to victory in the All-Ireland League final. Meanwhile, the legal system has taken a firm stance against fraudulent activities, with a judge warning that a Dublin man may face criminal prosecution following an investigation into a failed 60,000 euro personal injury claim, which the judge dismissed as nothing but a lie. In the aviation sector, thousands of Aer Lingus passengers are bracing for travel disruptions due to widespread flight cancellations. Furthermore, the global technology sector is facing major transition news, as reports indicate that Apple chief executive Tim Cook is preparing to step down from his long-standing leadership role at the tech giant, marking the end of a transformative era for the company





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