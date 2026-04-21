Leinster Rugby Secures Future of Key Playmaker Harry Byrne and Prospect Conor O’Tighearnaigh

Leinster Rugby has announced that star out-half Harry Byrne has signed a new contract following a stellar season, while rising second-row talent Conor O’Tighearnaigh has also penned his first senior deal.

Leinster Rugby has officially confirmed that standout out-half Harry Byrne has committed his future to the province by signing a new contract. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the 26-year-old Dublin native, who has become an indispensable figure in the Leinster tactical setup. Byrne has been in exceptional form throughout the current campaign, demonstrating composure and maturity while orchestrating play from the number 10 jersey.

Having amassed an impressive 109 points to date, he currently stands as the provincial top scorer for the season. His influence was particularly evident during the high-pressure Champions Cup knockout stages, where he cemented his status as the primary playmaker for Leo Cullen’s squad. Since making his professional debut against Benetton in 2019, Byrne has gone on to make 87 appearances for Leinster, steadily evolving from a promising academy talent into a veteran leader on the pitch. His journey has also included international recognition, with the playmaker earning four senior Ireland caps since his initial call-up in 2021. Furthermore, his development path included a valuable loan spell at Bristol Bears last season, which allowed him to refine his skills in a different league environment before returning to solidify his position at the RDS Arena. As the team prepares for a critical United Rugby Championship clash against formidable French opposition this coming Saturday, the retention of a player of Byrne's caliber serves as a major boost to the squad's ambitions for silverware. In addition to the news regarding Byrne, the province has also secured the future of another rising talent, with Conor O’Tighearnaigh signing his first senior professional contract. The 23-year-old second-row forward, who has been honing his craft within the Leinster pathway, reached a notable milestone last Friday when he made his 10th senior appearance for the province during a clash against Ulster. O’Tighearnaigh is a product of a rigorous development journey, having progressed through the ranks at esteemed clubs including Bective Rangers and Old Belvedere, as well as St Michael’s College. His transition into the senior professional setup is a testament to his hard work and the effectiveness of the Leinster youth development system, which continues to identify and nurture high-potential athletes for the professional stage. These contract extensions reflect Leinster Rugby’s broader strategy of blending established international-class performers with emerging homegrown prospects. By securing the services of both Byrne and O’Tighearnaigh, the province ensures continuity and depth in key positions as they navigate the demanding challenges of domestic and European competitions. The management team at Leinster remains committed to building a squad capable of sustained excellence, and the retention of these two players is viewed as a vital step in maintaining their competitive edge for the foreseeable future. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as these athletes continue to contribute to the rich legacy of the province, aiming to deliver results in the upcoming URC fixtures and beyond





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Leinster Rugby Harry Byrne Rugby Union Contract Extension Conor O’Tighearnaigh

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