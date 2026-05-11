Leinster Rugby Squad Update: Key Returns Ahead of Ospreys Match and European Final

Leinster provides a comprehensive injury update as they prepare for their URC clash with Ospreys and the upcoming Champions Cup final against Bordeaux Bègles.

Leinster Rugby is currently navigating a critical juncture of their season as they balance the demands of the United Rugby Championship with the looming anticipation of the Champions Cup final.

As the team prepares for their upcoming encounter with the Ospreys at the Aviva Stadium, the medical and coaching staff have released a detailed update regarding player availability. The match, scheduled for a 5.30pm kickoff and broadcast live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1, serves as a vital opportunity for head coach Leo Cullen to fine-tune his selections.

With Leinster currently holding the third position in the URC standings after seventeen grueling matches, the pressure of qualification has been lifted, as their place in the knockout stages is already guaranteed. This allows the management to be more strategic with player rotation and injury management, ensuring that the squad does not peak too early or risk further injuries before the European showpiece. In a significant boost for the squad, several key players have made strides in their recovery.

Tommy O'Brien and Jordan Larmour have reached full fitness and are officially available for selection this Saturday. Their return provides much-needed depth and attacking potency to the backline, offering Cullen more options to penetrate the Ospreys defense.

Furthermore, the integration of Paddy McCarthy and Alex Usanov into the training regime signals a strengthening of the forwards and added versatility in the squad. Perhaps the most encouraging news concerns the Irish international Conan, who suffered a knee injury during the intense Champions Cup semi-final triumph over Toulon, where Leinster secured a narrow 29-25 victory.

His gradual return to fitness is a major positive for the club, especially as they prepare for the high-stakes final against Bordeaux Bègles in Bilbao in two weeks. Having a player of Conan's caliber back in the fold will be essential for the tactical execution required in a European final, where every individual contribution counts toward the ultimate trophy.

However, the road to recovery remains a careful process for several other members of the squad. Brian Deeny and Joshua Kenny are still being closely monitored and will undergo further assessments before a final decision is made regarding their involvement in the Ospreys game. The integration process continues for veteran campaigners Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe, both of whom are slowly returning to the intensity of full-team training to avoid any setbacks.

Even more cautious is the approach toward Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw. Both players are currently adhering to strict graduated return to play protocols following a head injury. In the modern era of professional rugby, head injuries are treated with the utmost seriousness to ensure long-term player welfare, and the decision on their availability will only be finalized later in the week after they pass all necessary medical clearances and cognitive tests.

Despite the positive returns, there are some setbacks to note for the Dublin-based side. Will Connors has been officially ruled out of the upcoming fixture due to injury, leaving a gap in the loose forwards that other squad members will need to fill.

Additionally, the club has provided no further updates on the status of Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, RG Snyman, and Charlie Tector, suggesting that their recovery timelines remain unchanged or are being managed internally without immediate return dates. As Leo Cullen weighs his options for both the URC and the Champions Cup final, the balance between resting key veterans and integrating returning players will be the defining challenge of the next fortnight.

The goal remains clear: maintain momentum in the domestic league while ensuring the squad is at peak physical and mental condition for the clash in Bilbao





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Leinster Rugby URC Champions Cup Rugby Union Injury Report

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