Leinster's Calm Amidst Edinburgh's Early Dominance, Says Van der Flier

Josh van der Flier discusses Leinster's composed response to Edinburgh's strong start, highlighting the team's experience and belief in their offensive capabilities after conceding early intercept tries. He emphasizes the calm and strategic focus maintained throughout the match, despite a challenging first half, and looks forward to further improvement and resilience in the upcoming matches.

Josh van der Flier shared insights into Leinster 's mindset during a challenging match where they conceded multiple intercept tries. He highlighted the remarkable composure within the team, even when faced with Edinburgh 's early dominance and a series of breakaway scores.

Despite the unexpected setbacks, van der Flier emphasized that there was no panic among the players, attributing this to their extensive experience in high-stakes knockout games and their confidence in their offensive capabilities. He noted that the squad recognized the potential to generate more scoring opportunities and maintain control of the game. Discussions during the match, including halftime talks, focused on refining strategic aspects, recognizing that while their attack was effective, there were instances of over-eagerness that inadvertently contributed to Edinburgh's successes. \Van der Flier explained the team's perspective on the situation, pointing out that they didn't feel overwhelmed by the challenges and understood the game's dynamic. The team concentrated on addressing the specific issues that led to Edinburgh's lead. He believed that the team had the ability to address the problems on their own. While acknowledging the frustration of conceding numerous points, van der Flier expressed optimism and focused on the positive aspects of the game, setting their sights on the upcoming week's preparation. He recognized the value of learning from setbacks and the importance of refining their strategy and execution for future matches. This positive outlook included the team's commitment to improvement and their belief in building a stronger and more resilient squad. \Furthermore, van der Flier discussed the team's resilience and their ability to overcome adversity. He reflected on previous instances where Leinster had faced difficulties but managed to secure victories. He emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence, even when things aren't going as planned. The Leinster player highlighted that facing these challenges only made the team stronger, allowing them to adapt and improve their approach. He expressed the team's commitment to continuous learning and preparation, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle future situations. The experience of managing difficult moments during the season contributes to the team's overall development, building their ability to maintain composure, adapt strategies, and perform consistently under pressure. He closed with his confidence that the team would only be stronger from this experience





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