Leinster's Champions Cup final hopes were left in tatters after a disastrous first-half performance against Union Bordeaux-Bègles, with the Irish side conceding five tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Leinster 's Champions Cup final hopes were left in tatters after a disastrous first-half performance against Union Bordeaux-Bègles , with the Irish side conceding five tries in the opening 40 minutes.

The loss marked another setback for Leinster, who had been hoping to bounce back from their previous Champions Cup final defeat. The match was a stark contrast to the previous weekend's encounter between Leinster and Ulster, where Leinster had secured a narrow victory. Despite the disappointment, Leinster's coach, Leo Cullen, remained optimistic about his team's chances in the Nations Championship.

However, the team's star player, Jack Crowley, has been ruled out of the upcoming games due to a leg injury. The incident involving Maxime Lucu and Joe McCarthy, where Lucu pulled McCarthy's hair, was reminiscent of a similar incident in 2004 between Wales and New Zealand. The referee, Karl Dickson, was kind to Leinster on several occasions, including a clear penalty offence committed by Ugo Boniface, who was not given a red card despite his reckless behaviour.

The match was a testament to the unpredictability of rugby, with both teams experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the game. Despite the loss, Leinster's fans remain hopeful that their team will bounce back in the upcoming games





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Leinster Champions Cup Union Bordeaux-Bègles Jack Crowley Maxime Lucu

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