Leinster's Gibson-Park wary of Bordeaux's Maxime Lucu in Champions Cup final

Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park is wary of his opposite number, Maxime Lucu, in their latest quest for a fifth European Champions Cup title. Lucu played a crucial role in Bordeaux Bègles' breakthrough success in Europe's top tier last year and Gibson-Park has met him on the international stage. Gibson-Park is concerned about Lucu's impact on Bordeaux and his ability to pop up in all sorts of different positions.

Jamison Gibson-Park believes it will be important to curb the influence of his opposite number, Maxime Lucu , in Leinster 's latest quest for a fifth European Champions Cup title.

Lucu played a crucial role in Bordeaux Bègles' breakthrough success in Europe's top tier last year. Gibson-Park has not come face-to-face with Lucu in a competitive club fixture but have met on the international stage. Lucu was called on to replace an injured Antoine Dupont in France's Six Nations Championship visit to the Aviva Stadium and made a significant impact as Les Bleus recorded a convincing victory.

Gibson-Park is wary of what Lucu can bring to the table this weekend, considering his impact on Bordeaux and his ability to pop up in all sorts of different positions





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Champions Cup Leinster Maxime Lucu Bordeaux Bègles France Ireland European Champions Cup Title European Champions Cup Final Champions Cup Final Champions Cup Deciders European Rugby Rugby Rugby Union Rugby League Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League Union Rugby League

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