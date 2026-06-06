Leinster's Gritty Performance Secures URC Final Berth Against Stormers

Leinster coach Leo Cullen commends his team's resilience and physicality in a closely contested 16-13 win over the Stormers, earning them a spot in the United Rugby Championship final. Despite injuries to key players, Leinster held off a determined Stormers side to secure the victory.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen praised his team's resilience and physicality in a hard-fought 16-13 victory over the Stormers , securing their place in the United Rugby Championship ( URC ) final.

The match started with Leinster dominating, leading 13-0 within 10 minutes. However, a Stormers' try and a missed opportunity to extend Leinster's lead before halftime kept the game close. At half-time, after a minor altercation in the tunnel, Leinster refocused and extended their lead to 16-11, despite Stormers' physical defense and two yellow cards. The victory was marred by injuries to Andrew Porter, Caelan Doris, and Josh van der Flier, but the latter two are expected to recover





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Leinster Stormers URC Final Resilience Physicality Injuries

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