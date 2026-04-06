Leinster Scrapes Through to Champions Cup Quarter-Final, but Questions Remain

Despite a high-scoring victory over Edinburgh, Leinster's performance in the Champions Cup round of 16 raised concerns, highlighting both impressive attacking prowess and defensive vulnerabilities. Coach Leo Cullen acknowledged areas for improvement before their quarter-final clash with Sale.

Leinster secured a victory in their Champions Cup round of 16 match against Edinburgh , scoring seven tries and ultimately winning 49-31. However, despite the win, the performance was marked by both impressive attacking displays and concerning defensive lapses. The team conceded five tries to an Edinburgh side currently positioned 13th in the URC, with three intercept tries in the first half being a particularly unusual occurrence.

Coach Leo Cullen acknowledged the need for improvement, highlighting the importance of respecting the ball and eliminating errors. The team's ability to pull through and win despite facing adversity was noted as a positive, but the overall performance was considered disjointed, raising concerns about their readiness for the upcoming quarter-final against Sale. Cullen stressed the need to build on the positive aspects of the play, acknowledging the short turnaround time before the next match and the need to capitalize on the home advantage provided by the quarter-final. \The match highlighted a mix of promising individual performances and areas needing refinement. While the team showcased moments of brilliance, particularly in the try-scoring department, the defensive vulnerabilities and errors were evident. The impact off the bench was significant in helping Leinster regain control during the final phase of the game. Individual players such as Ryan Baird, returning from injury, and Harry Byrne, who had a strong game at fly-half, delivered encouraging performances. Byrne's seven successful kicks from the tee were a positive contribution. Cullen emphasized the importance of competition within the squad, particularly in the number 10 position, where Byrne's performance was lauded. He highlighted the need for players to continue pushing each other to improve. Rieko Ioane also impressed, displaying his athleticism and skill with a try after shifting from centre to wing. The team intends to take a day off before resuming training on Tuesday, with Andrew Porter being a primary injury concern. \Looking ahead, Leinster faces a crucial quarter-final match against Sale with a short turnaround. Cullen and the team recognize the areas that require improvement, particularly in terms of consistency and defensive solidity. The team's ability to come back from challenging situations this season, including games where they trailed at halftime, is a positive sign. However, the disjointed nature of the performance against Edinburgh, particularly the defensive errors, is a cause for concern. The focus for the team will be on addressing these weaknesses and maintaining the positive aspects of their game. They need to fine-tune their approach to be truly competitive in the upcoming stages of the Champions Cup, where they will face higher-caliber opponents. Cullen emphasized the need to build on the positives and to minimize mistakes to have a chance of advancing in the competition





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