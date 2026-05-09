Leinster Senior Hurling Championship: Kildare vs Galway

Ahead of the round three clash between Kildare and Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, both teams are aiming to avoid relegation. The game will take place on Saturday, May 9, at Cedral St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. Galway are the overwhelming favourites for victory, aiming to move closer to a spot in the Leinster final.

At the halfway stage of the Leinster SHC, Kildare take on Galway in round three with both teams battling it out at either ends of the provincial table.

For Kildare, they are seeking to avoid a swift return to the Joe McDonagh Cup and it is looking increasingly likely that their round five clash with Offaly could be a defacto relegation play-off. Of course, Brian Flanagan’s men can take themselves out of the equation before then, although they’ve Galway this afternoon and Kilkenny next week.

Galway would move a step close to the Leinster decider with a third successive victory and they are overwhelming favourites to do just that. Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of today’s game





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