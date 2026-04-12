Leitrim Stuns Sligo, While Leinster Championship Heats Up: Football Upsets and Dominant Displays

Connacht and Leinster Senior Football Championships deliver exciting results, as Leitrim upsets Sligo in a stunning victory, setting up a semi-final clash with Galway. Westmeath and Wicklow also impress with significant wins. Dublin prepares for Leinster campaign, while Carlow faces challenges.

The Connacht and Leinster Senior Football Championships delivered thrilling results, showcasing the unpredictability and competitive spirit of Gaelic football. In the Connacht Championship , Leitrim stunned Sligo with a remarkable 3-15 to 1-20 victory at Markievicz Park, securing a semi-final clash against Galway. This upset was spearheaded by a Barry McNulty inspired performance, whose goals proved crucial in overturning Sligo 's early dominance.

Sligo had initially taken a commanding lead, but McNulty and Keith Keegan’s goals swung the momentum in Leitrim's favor, leading them to a 2-7 to 0-7 halftime advantage. Ryan O'Rourke, the Leitrim captain, further solidified their position with a third goal in the 45th minute, forcing Sligo to chase the game. Despite Pat Spillane's goal for Sligo, Leitrim’s resilience, highlighted by further scores from McNulty and Paul Honeyman, propelled them to a historic victory, their first over Sligo in 15 years. This unexpected win sets the stage for an exciting semi-final matchup, injecting a new level of intrigue into the Connacht Championship. The Leitrim victory serves as a testament to their preparation, their strategic execution, and the unwavering belief within the team. Their performance against Sligo will undoubtedly be remembered as a landmark achievement, a demonstration of the passion and skill present in Gaelic football. The atmosphere at Markievicz Park was electric as Leitrim's fans celebrated a victory they will cherish for years to come.\Simultaneously, the Leinster Senior Football Championship witnessed several key developments. Dublin is set to begin their campaign to regain their Leinster SFC dominance in Aughrim next Sunday, with a fixture against Wicklow. Oisín McConville's Wicklow side secured a convincing 2-15 to 1-7 win over Carlow, demonstrating their strength and setting the tone for the championship. Westmeath delivered a dominant performance, defeating Longford with a score of 5-25 to 1-16, which sets up a quarter-final clash between Mark McHugh’s side and Meath, the Division 2 title winners, in Tullamore next Sunday. Luke Loughlin continued his impressive form for Westmeath, contributing 2-2, while Brandon Kelly and Shane Corcoran also found the net. Ray Connellan, a former AFL player, added five points from midfield, showing Westmeath’s balanced attack and setting them up well for their encounter with Meath. Longford had hoped their strong spring form and home advantage would provide an edge, but Westmeath’s exceptional first-half performance, scoring five goals, quickly extinguished those hopes, leading to a significant halftime lead. Matthew Whittaker also contributed three points for Westmeath, highlighting their depth of talent. Wicklow's victory over Carlow was another highlight, with the team largely controlling the game from start to finish. Despite challenging conditions due to a heavy downpour, Wicklow managed to build a lead, and goals from Padraig O’Toole and Oisín McGraynor sealed their victory. Carlow, despite a goal from Jamie Clarke, faced further setbacks, including a red card for captain Mikey Bambrick. The Leinster Championship is shaping up to be a competitive affair, with teams displaying both offensive prowess and defensive tenacity.\The contrasting fortunes of Sligo and Longford, against Leitrim and Westmeath respectively, highlight the importance of consistent performance and adaptability in Gaelic football. Leitrim’s strategic brilliance and the individual performances of players like McNulty were critical, demonstrating the capacity for underdogs to challenge established teams. Westmeath’s commanding victory over Longford, on the other hand, illustrates the strength of their squad, their tactics and their overall preparation. The Leinster Championship results, with Wicklow's strong showing, add further layers of complexity, as teams like Dublin prepare for the challenges ahead. The upcoming fixtures, especially the quarter-final between Westmeath and Meath, and Dublin's encounter with Wicklow, promise to be captivating contests. These games represent critical stages of the championship, where teams will be vying to establish their dominance and progress further in the competition. The passion, skill, and strategic depth are crucial elements defining Gaelic football. The results are shaping the narratives of the championship. The performance of individual players, alongside the cohesion of team strategies, determine their fates. The upsets and the commanding victories are testament to the sport’s inherent excitement and the dedication of all the players.





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaelic Football Connacht Championship Leinster Championship Leitrim Sligo Westmeath Dublin Wicklow Carlow

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Offaly and Laois Clash in Leinster Senior Football Championship OpenerOffaly and Laois meet in the Leinster Senior Football Championship, with Offaly looking for a fresh start after a disappointing league campaign. Laois, managed by Justin McNulty, aim to capitalize on Offaly's recent struggles. The game takes place at Glenisk O'Connor Park.

Read more »

Laois Face Offaly in Leinster Football Championship OpenerThe Leinster Football Championship kicks off with Laois traveling to Offaly. Other matches include Carlow vs Wicklow, Longford vs Westmeath, and Louth vs Wexford. The game between Offaly and Laois begins at 6:15 PM, with score updates available online, as it will not be broadcast live. Offaly, a former ten-time champion, aims to improve after relegation, while Laois looks for their first Leinster win since 2003.

Read more »

Carlow Face Wicklow in Leinster Senior Football Championship OpenerCarlow and Wicklow meet in the Leinster Senior Football Championship. Carlow are riding high after a Division Four league title win, while Wicklow narrowly missed promotion. The match takes place at Dr Cullen Park on Sunday, April 12th at 2:30pm, with radio coverage only. Odds are available for the match.

Read more »

Leinster's Champions Cup Semi-Final Schedule Dependent on Bordeaux-Toulouse ResultThe scheduling of Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon hinges on the outcome of the Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse quarter-final. A Bordeaux victory would see Leinster play Toulon on Saturday, May 4th, with Bath as the home team. A Toulouse win shifts the Leinster-Toulon match to Sunday, May 5th, with Bath hosting Toulouse on Saturday, May 4th. Leinster coach Leo Cullen acknowledged Toulon's threat, especially after their win against Glasgow.

Read more »

Leinster Football Championship: Longford vs WestmeathLongford and Westmeath clash in the opening weekend of the Leinster Football Championship, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals. Laois defeated Offaly, while Carlow hosts Wicklow. Updates will be provided on this page.

Read more »

Leitrim Stuns Sligo in Thrilling Connacht Championship OpenerLeitrim overcame pre-match favourites Sligo in a dramatic opening-round Connacht Football Championship clash at Markievicz Park. A strong first-half performance and crucial late defensive plays secured Leitrim's victory, earning them a spot in the semi-finals against Galway.

Read more »