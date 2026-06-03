Letter: Arsenal's Enduring Irish Connection

A reader's letter celebrates Arsenal FC as a club historically embraced by the Irish diaspora, citing personal experience and the club's tradition of inclusivity during the Troubles as key factors.

This letter to the editor expresses a reader's response to a recent opinion piece by Finn McRedmond concerning Arsenal Football Club and its connection to the Irish diaspora.

The writer wholeheartedly agrees with McRedmond's assertion that Arsenal has become the club of the Irish diaspora. The author fondly recalls a personal history as a young Irish person living in London, for whom Arsenal provided a sense of community and identity. That experience, of finding belonging through the club, is described as formative.

The writer then notes with pleasure the team's recent revival under a new manager, offering a message of resilience and hope to fellow supporters despite a difficult past season that "nearly broke" their heart. A key point of pride is the club's long-standing tradition of inclusivity, highlighted by its historic recruitment of players from both the North and South of Ireland, a significant gesture during the Troubles.

This legacy is framed as a direct contrast to contemporary political lurches to the right. The writer praises manager Mikel Arteta's statement that the club "belongs to everyone" as a core modern principle. Responding to critics, particularly those who offer only faint praise, the writer asserts that success, ultimately, is measured by the league table.

The letter concludes with a friendly, welcoming invitation extended to McRedmond herself to attend a game, promising she would witness the loyal Irish presence firsthand and potentially fuel another excellent column. The text also includes two brief, unrelated news headlines at the end about a new EV grant scheme in Ireland and a weather warning, and a snippet about a doctor asking a patient about big feet, which appear to be fragments from other sections of the newspaper and do not pertain to the central news story about the football club's cultural significance





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Arsenal Irish Diaspora Finn Mcredmond Inclusivity Football Culture Troubles Letter To The Editor

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