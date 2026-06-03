Letters to the Editor: Road Safety, Personal Anecdotes, and Community Tributes

A collection of letters and news items covers road safety proposals, community tributes, weather warnings, and personal anecdotes about the Leaving Cert, highlighting societal concerns and shared experiences.

I read with interest Dr John Macfarlane's letter about the shocking cost, both financial and social, of the life-changing injuries being sustained on our roads at present.

I believe technology could have a significant impact on both this and the number of deaths on roads. Modern cars have the ability to detect speed limits, so surely we could legislate for these cars to remain within the speed limit. If all limits were observed, I'm confident there would be a significant reduction in both road deaths and serious injuries. At the end of each weekend, they announce how many people have been caught speeding.

They also announce statistics for the other offences committed, such as drink- or drug-driving, not wearing seatbelts and use of phone. If so many drivers are committing offences, maybe there should be that level of enforcement the whole time? It is possible to drive for several hours at a time in this country and not see any form of visible road-safety enforcement. In 50 years of driving, my own unscientific observation is that visible road-safety enforcement slows down traffic.

It might also reduce the number of drunk drivers and the number of uninsured drivers. Beyond road safety, the community has been touched by the loss of a man killed in a stabbing on Grafton Street, described as 'always smiling' and a 'credit to his community.

' Weather reports indicate heavy rain is set to hit Ireland, with Met Éireann warning of possible thunderstorms. Personal reflections on the Leaving Cert recall the fun and camaraderie of students, noting that even foundation maths remains stressful, but the memories of 'very silly, happy-go-lucky people' are like a warm hug





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Road Safety Speed Limits Technology Enforcement Community Tribute Weather Leaving Cert

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda Operation Nets 3,140 Speeding Drivers Amid Bank Holiday Road FatalitiesA comprehensive Garda road policing operation over the bank holiday weekend detected over 3,140 speeding drivers and more than 140 DUI arrests, while three fatal crashes raised the annual road death toll to 72.

Read more »

Road traffic incidents involving deer on the riseRSA and insurers report growing number of incidents amid concerns over expanding deer population

Read more »

Traffic chaos in Dublin city centre as emergency incident closes major roadMotorists are being urged to avoid Dublin city centre after an emergency incident forced the closure of a major road.

Read more »

Kerry to road-test ‘learnings’ from Donegal battle against KildareTadhg Morley says three-week lead-in to round 2B clash is just what the injury-hit Kingdom panel needed

Read more »