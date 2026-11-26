The Level E anime adaptation premieres in January 2011 featuring high school student Ryuuji Kisaragi who joins the Seven Tails organization to protect a Red Dragon named Rose from criminal factions.

The anime series based on Kizaki Kaya's fantasy romantic comedy light novel series officially begins its regular television broadcast on January 11, 2011. This adaptation features the illustrations originally created by Akata Itsuki for the source material. Prior to the main broadcast, a free online preview was available on the streaming service GyaO! from Thursday, 16th December, 2010 until Wednesday, 22nd December. One thousand lucky participants in possession of a Yahoo Japan ID were given the chance to see it through an online lottery.

Ryuuji Kisaragi Joins The Seven Tails Organization

Kisaragi Ryuuji is a normal high school boy living a peaceful life which is turned into an adventure when his second cousin Eriko suddenly returns from overseas. He gets recruited into her organisation, the Seven Tails, in order to help her find artefacts called Lost Precious. This recruitment marks a significant shift in Ryuuji's daily existence as he becomes involved in high-stakes relic hunting operations alongside his energetic relative.

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Relic Box Heist And The Discovery Of Rose

Ryuuji and Eriko manage to seize a relic box from a black broker named Fang during their early missions together. Inside the box they find a girl whom Ryuuji names Rose because of the rose like pattern on her left hand. This unexpected discovery introduces a mysterious new character whose origins are deeply tied to the supernatural elements of the story.

Rose Revealed As A Red Dragon Being

When it turns out that Rose is in fact a Red Dragon, Ryuuji decides to protect her from the black organisation using his powers as a level 10 Breaker. This revelation changes the dynamic of the team as they must now guard a powerful entity while navigating the dangers posed by rival criminal groups. The unique abilities of a Level 10 Breaker provide Ryuuji with the necessary strength to defend Rose against various threats.

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Supernatural Powers And Criminal Faction Conflicts

The narrative explores the tension between the Seven Tails and the black organisation that seeks to exploit supernatural beings for their own gain. Ryuuji's commitment to protecting Rose highlights the moral complexities of the series as he balances his duty to his cousin with the responsibility of safeguarding a dragon. These conflicts drive the plot forward as characters navigate their loyalties and personal growth.

Impact Of Light Novel Source Material On Storytelling

The adaptation brings Kizaki Kaya's original vision to life with attention to detail regarding the fantasy elements and character relationships. The integration of the Lost Precious lore provides a rich background for the ongoing adventures of the main cast. Fans of the light novel series can expect the anime to faithfully represent the whimsical yet action-packed tone established in the original written works.