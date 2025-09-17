Lewis Capaldi Announces Biggest Ever UK and Irish Tour for Summer 2026

After overcoming personal challenges, Lewis Capaldi is returning to the stage with his largest tour yet. Set to take place in 2026, the tour includes dates in Dublin, Limerick, Exeter, Cardiff, Leeds, London, Belfast and Manchester.

Having navigated his way back to the stage after facing mental health challenges, Lewis Capaldi is doubling down on his comeback by announcing his largest-ever UK and Irish headlining tour for the summer of 2026. The 'Someone You Loved' singer will ignite this monumental tour with a massive outdoor concert at Dublin's Marlay Park on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. From there, he'll journey westward to perform at Thomond Park in Limerick on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Lewis's epic tour then extends across major cities in England, including Exeter, Cardiff, Leeds, and London, before completing a triumphant return to Ireland with a show at Belfast Vital on Thursday, August 20, 2026. The tour culminates with a closing show slated for Wythenshawe Park in Manchester just two days later on Saturday, August 22, 2026. This momentous announcement arrives amidst Lewis's ongoing sold-out 17-date UK and Ireland arena tour, marking his first return to touring in two years. This tour includes two performances at Dublin's 3Arena later this month, offering fans who missed out on tickets a second opportunity to see the Scottish singer-songwriter perform live next summer. Tickets for Lewis's Irish concerts in June will go on sale next week, and an indispensable guide to securing your tickets will be provided below. Tickets for Lewis Capaldi's shows at Dublin's Marlay Park on June 24, 2026, and Thomond Park in Limerick on June 26, 2026, will be available to the general public at 9 am this Friday (September 19) through Ticketmaster.ie. Due to the overwhelming anticipated demand for both Dublin and Limerick concerts, fans are strongly urged to act swiftly upon the release of tickets. Ticket prices for both Irish gigs will range from €81.10 to €91.10, subject to a 12.5% Ticketmaster service charge per ticket (maximum €10.50). Fans will have the chance to secure tickets before the general sale commences through several presales.





