Lewis Capaldi Announces UK and Ireland Tour for Summer 2026

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi will continue his triumphant comeback with a new tour across the UK and Ireland next summer. Tickets for the hotly anticipated dates go on sale in September.

Lewis Capaldi is set to embark on another UK and Ireland tour next summer as his comeback continues. Following two years away from performing, the Scottish singer made a highly anticipated return to the stage at Glastonbury earlier this summer. He delighted fans with a surprise set, marking his return after being unable to finish his performance in 2023 due to struggling with Tourette syndrome symptoms.

Building on his momentum, Capaldi has announced an extensive tour for next summer, with three dates scheduled in Ireland. He will perform at Dublin's Marlay Park on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, followed by a show at Thomond Park in Limerick on Friday, June 26, 2026. The tour will culminate with a performance at Belfast Vital on Thursday, August 20, 2026.Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, September 19th, through ticketmaster.ie. The price range for Irish tickets is €81.10 to €91.10. Fans wanting to secure tickets earlier have several presale options available. Mastercard holders can participate in the Mastercard Presale starting at 9am on Wednesday, September 17th. An album presale and an MCD presale will both commence at 9am on Thursday, September 18th. Fans can register for the MCD presale through a designated link on the MCD website.To access the album presale, fans need to sign up on Lewis Capaldi's website. Pre-ordering his upcoming album, LC3, on the website provides a direct path to a presale code. Alternatively, fans can still register for the presale without making a purchase by using a designated option on Lewis Capaldi's website





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lewis Capaldi Tour 2026 Ireland UK Comeback Tourette Syndrome

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lewis Crocker crowned welterweight champion in first ever all-Irish world title fightBelfast fighter beat Paddy Donovan by split decision to claim IBF title in rematch

Read more »

Eddie Hearn on controversy over Lewis Crocker's World title win v Paddy DonovanThe result from Windsor Park was labelled a 'disgrace' by fans online after the Belfast boxer claimed a split decision victory

Read more »

Employees feel ‘entitled’ to hybrid working, says head of Lewis Silkin’s Dublin officeUK firm aiming to become one of the largest employment law specialists in Ireland

Read more »

Ticket prices and presale info as Lewis Capaldi confirms huge outdoor Irish gigsLewis Capaldi has announced his biggest ever outdoor headline shows across the UK and Ireland, including gigs at Dublin's Marlay Park and Thomond Park in Limerick

Read more »

Lewis Capaldi adds three Irish dates to 'biggest tour ever'Lewis Capaldi has announced his 'biggest tour ever' for the summer of 2026 which includes three Irish tour dates!

Read more »

Lewis Capaldi 2026 Irish gigs: Ticket prices, dates and how to get presale accessLewis Capaldi has announced another tour across the UK and Ireland to take place next summer - the Scottish singer is currently on a sell out string of gigs this month

Read more »