Lexus TZ Electric SUV and Updated NX Plugs-In Ireland 2025 Pricing

Lexus brings the all-electric six-seat TZ and updated NX plug-in hybrid to Ireland in spring 2025, with prices starting at 65,810 for the NX and 92,790 for the flagship TZ.

Lexus is targeting affluent Irish families with the imminent arrival of its new six-seat all-electric TZ and a significantly upgraded NX plug-in hybrid in spring 2025. Head of Lexus Ireland, Ian Corbett, confirmed that the updated NX will enter showrooms in March with prices starting at 65,810, followed by the flagship all-electric TZ in April at 92,790. This strategic rollout aims to solidify the Japanese premium brand's growing presence in the Irish market as it seeks to capture buyers from mainstream competitors.

TZ Electric Specifications and Interior Layout

The new Lexus TZ offers a distinct six-seat configuration featuring two individual captain's chairs in the middle row, explicitly removing the option for seven seats to prioritize adult comfort in the rear. This layout ensures that the third row is practical for daily use, with engineers guaranteeing sufficient legroom for adults even in the back. A six-foot-tall passenger will retain knee space even if the person seated in front is also over six feet tall, addressing a common pain point in larger SUVs. The compromise lies in the cargo area, where the boot offers 290 litres of space with the third row deployed, which Lexus claims can hold four 55-litre carry-on suitables, although the space is noted to be relatively shallow.

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Battery Performance and Charging Capabilities

In the Irish market, the TZ will be available in a single Executive specification equipped with four-wheel drive and a 95.8kWh battery pack. Lexus executives estimate this powertrain will deliver a range of 544km, while offering charging speeds of up to 22kW on AC and 150kW on DC. Although the 150kW DC limit is lower than some contemporary rivals, the brand states it can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 35 minutes. The vehicle's substantial 5.1-metre length is mitigated by standard four-wheel steering, which provides a turning circle comparable to the smaller NX, enhancing maneuverability in urban environments.

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NX Plug-In Hybrid Upgrades and Pricing Tiers

The updated Lexus NX plug-in hybrid introduces a larger 23kWh battery that enables an expected all-electric range of 100km, marking a significant improvement in efficiency. Power output has been increased to 307hp, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds, while also supporting DC charging up to 50kW. The model features revised exterior styling, a redesigned dashboard, and an upgraded infotainment system across three grades: Executive, Luxury, and F-Sport. Prices for these variants are set at 65,810, 73,170, and 75,455 respectively, offering a tiered approach to meet different budget constraints.

Market Strategy and Sales Growth Trajectory

Ian Corbett anticipates that most of the estimated 150 annual TZ buyers in Ireland will be newcomers to the brand, likely transitioning from large mainstream rivals such as the Kia EV9. This influx of new customers complements Lexus's strong recent performance, with sales recovering from 431 registrations in 2022 to 1,266 last year. The company projects reaching 1,365 registrations in 2027, driven by these new models and an expanded dealer network of seven outlets. This growth contrasts with the traditional premium battle dominated by German brands, highlighting Lexus's successful push into the electric and hybrid sectors in the Irish market.