LGFA Approves Sweeping Rule Changes to Enhance Women's Gaelic Football

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has officially enacted twelve rule modifications, tested during the 2026 National League and college competitions. These changes, which align with some GAA Football Review Committee proposals and introduce specific enhancements for the women's game, aim to foster fairer, more consistent, inclusive, and modern playing conditions. The adoption follows extensive consultation and positive feedback, with immediate implementation across adult inter-county championships.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association ( LGFA ) has formally adopted twelve significant rule changes following a successful trial period during the 2026 National League season and various college competitions. These updated regulations will be implemented immediately across all adult inter-county championships, encompassing both provincial and national levels of play. A notable aspect of these changes is the alignment with the GAA Football Review Committee’s recommendations for the men’s game, with six of the new LGFA rules directly mirroring those adopted for the men’s code. These include the introduction of the kickout mark, the establishment of a two-point scoring arc, the mandatory requirement for three players to remain in the opposition half at all times, the clarification of the solo and go rule, and the advancement of frees for instances of tactical fouling or dissent from the sideline.

Beyond these shared amendments, the LGFA has also introduced six entirely new rule changes that specifically address existing regulations within the women’s game. A primary focus for these alterations has been the tackle rule, with the LGFA articulating a clear objective: to cultivate playing conditions that are equitable, consistent, inclusive, and truly reflective of the sport’s contemporary evolution. This comprehensive overhaul was the result of diligent work by a dedicated Playing Rules Review Workgroup, established by the LGFA to scrutinize existing rules, pinpoint areas ripe for enhancement, and formulate actionable recommendations for consideration.

This influential workgroup was chaired by former LGFA President Mícheál Naughton and comprised a diverse group of stakeholders. Among its members were former Leitrim star Maeve Quinn, inter-county referees Jonathan Murphy and Siobhán Coyle, current inter-county players Caroline O’Hanlon from Armagh and Danielle Caldwell from Mayo, and esteemed former players Mary Jo Curran of Kerry and Fiona Claffey from Westmeath. Further contributing to the group’s deliberations were former Dublin manager Mick Bohan and Willie Ward, the successful manager of the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship-winning team Kilkerrin-Clonberne from Galway. Providing an invaluable medical, player welfare, and research perspective was Dr Siobhán O’Connor of Dublin City University, alongside LGFA CEO Lyn Savage, ensuring a holistic approach to the rule revisions.

The extensive consultation process involved the gathering of nearly 3,000 responses through a comprehensive survey. The feedback received underscored a significant appetite for modifications to the tackle, though it also indicated a preference against fully unrestricted physicality. Furthermore, participants voiced a strong desire for innovations that would actively promote speed, elevate skill levels, and encourage more attacking style of football, while concurrently safeguarding fairness and the well-being of players. The piloted rule changes were initially tested exclusively within the National Football League and college competitions. Following their initial implementation, a thorough review was conducted after the third round of the league.

Upon the conclusion of the league fixtures last weekend, the proposed rule changes were formally presented at a Special Congress, where they received overwhelming approval. The LGFA has confirmed that these newly ratified rules will be applied across all relevant competitions. LGFA President Trina Murray expressed her profound gratitude to the players, match officials, and coaches who played an indispensable role in trialling these rule enhancements throughout the 2026 Lidl National League and Higher Education competitions. She emphasized that their active engagement, candor, and eagerness to embrace change were foundational to the success of this process.

Murray also extended sincere commendation to the Playing Rules Review Workgroup for their exceptional dedication and expertise, which were instrumental in steering the initiative from its inception. She highlighted the overwhelmingly positive feedback received to date and noted the already discernible positive impact on enhancing the speed and fluidity of the game. Murray concluded by stating that the adoption of these rules signifies a substantial and progressive stride forward for Ladies Gaelic Football at every level of participation.





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