LGFA Embraces New Era with Ratified Rule Changes, Boosting Pace and Physicality

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has officially approved significant rule changes, mirroring those in the men's game and introducing a two-point score. Players and experts laud the move for increasing pace, physicality, and reducing stoppages, creating a more dynamic and engaging sport.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association ( LGFA ) has officially ratified rule changes trialled during the recent league season, ushering in a new era for the sport. These modifications, which largely mirror those introduced to the men's GAA football, aim to enhance the pace, physicality, and flow of the game. Six of the twelve new rules align with the GAA Football Review Committee's proposals, including the introduction of a two-point score for kicks from beyond the 40-metre line, the simplified solo-and-go rule, and the three-up rule. The remaining six adjustments focus on long-standing LGFA regulations, particularly concerning the definition and permissibility of tackles.

Early indications from the league stage suggest these changes have been met with widespread approval, with players and observers alike commenting on a revitalized and more dynamic game. Waterford captain and All-Star Emma Murray highlighted the accelerated pace, noting that rules like the solo-and-go minimize stoppages, leading to less downtime for free kicks. 'It’s definitely a more fast-paced game than we would have had in previous years,' Murray stated. 'With different rules like the solo and go, there’s not much stoppages in play that we would have usually had, stopping for frees, and (there is) that little bit more contact.' She further elaborated on the shift in tackle interpretation, observing that contact previously penalized is now permitted, allowing players to utilize the physicality developed through extensive gym training. 'The change in the definition of the tackle, there’s less frees being given to tackles that that we would have been pulled up on in previous years. They’re allowed in today’s game.'

The solo-and-go rule, in particular, has been identified as having a significant impact, encouraging quicker ball movement. Players, management, referees, and supporters have all navigated an adjustment period, with the rules surrounding contact and physicality bringing increased clarity. While familiarity existed from the men's game, the specific application within ladies football has been a learning process. Murray emphasized the ongoing nature of this adaptation, suggesting that players now feel more comfortable with a level of physicality that might have been deemed a foul previously. 'It’s still a work in progress and a learning process,' Murray commented. 'I suppose we feel that we’re not getting pulled up on something that we would have nearly have thought to be allowed, or should be allowed in the past, if you get me?' The elimination of the ambiguous charging rule, which often led to players feigning falls to gain advantages, is also seen as a positive development, removing a contentious element from the game.

Cavan's Ellie Brady, who is set to join the AFLW, also expressed strong support for the increased contact, noting it was a factor in her decision to pursue a career in Australian Rules Football. 'I’ve always wanted to have that bit more contact,' Brady explained. 'I think it’s brilliant. I used to play on thin ice, with the grey areas and stuff. I don’t see why contact wasn’t brought in earlier. We’re well fit for it, and it’s showing now that girls are well fit for it, especially with more gym sessions being brought in and all.' She added, 'I think it’s far better. You’re actually playing a game that does involve contact. You had some refs years before that were letting things go, and others weren’t letting anything go. But now they have to let it go.'

The introduction of the two-pointer has also sparked considerable discussion. Despite initial skepticism regarding the 40-metre kicking range, several successful conversions in the opening round of the league, including scores from Kate Slevin, Eimear Fitzpatrick, Aoife Cullen, Rachel McGoldrick, and Niamh Hannon, have demonstrated its viability. Murray, who herself is transitioning to the AFLW, acknowledged that it may take time for players to adapt their range and confidence for these longer-range scores. 'There’s been a few in the league — not as much as the men’s game, but I suppose it’ll take players a bit while to adapt, learn their range and gain that bit of confidence that they’re able to take it outside the new arc,' she said. The two-pointer, she added, fundamentally alters game dynamics, introducing a new strategic layer and increasing the stakes in tight contests. 'It changes the dynamic of the game. You’re not comfortable with a one-point lead with a minute or that on the clock. You’re afraid of not only them getting a draw, but I suppose getting the two-pointer to win it.'





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LGFA Rule Changes Ladies Gaelic Football Sport GAA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This Dublin Bay home blends family history with modern design to create a peaceful sanctuaryThe design honours the home's past, and embraces its coastal views.

Read more »

Meath mum with rare form of cancer shares update after surgery in New YorkA mother of three from Meath, who was diagnosed with a rare form of Stage 4 skull-based osteosarcoma, has shared a positive update after she received surgery in New York

Read more »

Electric Picnic Unleashes 42 New Acts for Sold-Out 2026 FestivalIreland's premier music festival, Electric Picnic, has added 42 more artists to its already impressive lineup for its sold-out 2026 event in Stradbally, promising a diverse musical experience for 80,000 attendees.

Read more »

Benedictine Nuns Uncover Labourers' Lives at Kylemore Abbey, Reclaiming Famine-Era HistoryBenedictine nuns at Kylemore Abbey lead a project to restore and highlight the living quarters and lives of estate labourers, offering a vital counter-narrative to grand house histories and shedding light on a period of recovery after the Irish Famine.

Read more »

LGFA Rule Changes Approved: Enhancing Pace and Flow in Ladies FootballFollowing successful trials during the recent inter-county leagues, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has officially approved a series of rule changes. These adjustments, a blend of adaptations from the men's game and specific LGFA innovations, are credited with making the sport faster, more dynamic, and reducing stoppages. Key changes include the 'solo and go' rule, altered tackle definitions, and the 'three-up' initiative, all contributing to a more exciting and fluid game, as highlighted by players like Waterford captain Emma Murray.

Read more »

Ireland's Shift from Wardship to Assisted Decision-Making: A New Era for FamiliesIreland's Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act 2015 marks a significant cultural and legal shift, moving away from the long-standing wardship system towards a rights-based approach that prioritizes individual will and preference. The Act presumes capacity and supports individuals in making their own decisions, with families playing a central role in the new tiered support system. This transition, set to be fully implemented for adults by April, replaces a paternalistic model with one focused on autonomy and empowerment.

Read more »