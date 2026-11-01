Liam Nolan Secures DP World Tour Card After Final Day 67 in Majorca

Liam Nolan earns his DP World Tour card for next season with a fifth-place final round in Majorca. He finishes ninth overall to secure one of the top 15 spots on the tour.

GALWAY, IRELAND - Liam Nolan has officially secured a DP World Tour card for the upcoming season following a stellar performance at the HotelPlanner Tour's Grand Final in Majorca. The Irish golfer carded a superb five-under-par 67 on the final day at Club de Golf Alcanada, making his qualification for next year's lucrative tour absolutely certain. This result confirms his place among the top performers who have earned full membership on the global circuit for the coming year.

Nolan began the decisive Sunday round in a tied 25th position after a somewhat disappointing third round where he scored a 71. That result placed significant pressure on him to deliver a strong performance in his final outing to ensure he retained one of the 15 cards up for grabs. However, he emerged onto the course in hot form, demonstrating the kind of composure required at this level of professional golf.

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His round was characterized by aggressive and accurate play right from the start. Nolan secured five birdies within his first seven holes, a stretch that included a bogey on the second hole but did little to deter his momentum. He added two more birdies on the 13th and 15th holes, effectively sealing his fate. A bogey on the 17th did not spoil the celebration, allowing him to finish with confidence.

The Irishman finished ninth in the final standings, moving up one place from his starting position in the event. The top 15 finishers in the Grand Final were awarded full DP World Tour cards for the next season. This consistent performance throughout the week capped off a year of hard work and dedication, proving his ability to perform under the intense pressure of final-day play on the international stage.

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Emotions Run High With Coach And Caddie

The victory was a deeply emotional moment for Nolan, who described the relief and surreal nature of securing the card. He admitted to the HotelPlanner Tour social media that the wait had been煎熬-ing. After his Friday round, he wished it was Saturday, and after his third round, he wished it was Sunday, highlighting the anxiety he felt leading up to the final day.

Nolan noted that even after achieving such a significant milestone, the work is never truly done in professional golf. However, he joked that he could now relax for about a week before returning to training. Kenny Fahey, the head coach from the Golf Ireland Academy, was present to witness the achievement. Fahey expressed his delight, stating that Nolan deserved the success and played proper golf.

Reflecting on his long journey, Nolan mentioned that he has been working with Fahey since he was 12 years old. He described the coach as class and noted the surreal feeling of having him see his career progress from poor swings to this high level of success. Fahey also emphasized the importance of running at the challenge rather than running away from it, praising Nolan's mental fortitude.

Nolan's caddie, Sean Nohilly, shared in the emotional release on the 18th hole. Nohilly encouraged his player to take in the moment and recognize that all the good results throughout the year had led to this point. He noted that there would be a short off-season before they go again, allowing the team to celebrate with family who have supported them through numerous tournaments.

A Year Of Solid Results And Key Victories

Nolan's path to the DP World Tour card was paved by a solid year of consistent results. Highlights included top 10 finishes at the Danish Golf Challenge, the Challenge de Espana, and the Blot Play9. These performances established him as a reliable contender on the European circuit and built the foundation for his later success in the Majorca event.

His breakthrough moment came with a victory at the Abu Dhabi Challenge in October. This win catapulted him into DP World Tour card contention and signaled his readiness for the next level. A tied-fifth finish at the Hainan Open a week later further bolstered his chances of securing a card, demonstrating his ability to compete against a global field.

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Finally, a tied-14th finish in Spain sealed the deal for his DP World Tour status. The HotelPlanner Tour standings saw Denmark's Hamish Brown finish as number one, while France's Julien Sale won the Grand Final event by four strokes from Brown. These results underscore the competitive nature of the tour and the high standard required to secure a place on the DP World Tour.

Looking Ahead To The Next Season

With his card secured, Nolan can now focus on preparing for the next season of the DP World Tour. The new season is set to begin on November 26th at the BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes GC in Sydney. This event marks the start of a rigorous schedule that will test his skills against the world's best golfers.

Nolan's journey from a tied 25th place start in Majorca to a DP World Tour card is a testament to his resilience and talent. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver a sub-70 round when it mattered most highlights his potential for success on the bigger stage. The support from his coach and caddie will be crucial as he transitions into this new chapter of his professional career.

As he prepares for the Australian event, Nolan will likely draw confidence from his recent success in Majorca. The experience of competing in the Grand Final and finishing in the top 15 provides valuable insight into the level of golf required to stay on the tour. His story serves as an inspiration to other aspiring golfers who face similar pressures and challenges in their quest for professional success.

The golfing community will be watching closely as Nolan begins his DP World Tour campaign. His performance in Majorca suggests that he is well-prepared for the challenges ahead. With a strong support network and a clear sense of purpose, he is poised to make a significant impact on the tour in the coming months. The journey continues, but the first major hurdle has been successfully cleared.