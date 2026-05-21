A news text written in English about Lidl's recent introduction of an automated gate system at checkouts, which is designed to reduce shoplifting. The description explores the possible negative impact on those who don't shoplift and highlights the refreshing voiceovers in Lidl, especially the mellifluous way the word 'gate' is pronounced. This text is minimum 2500 characters and 3 paragraphs.

supermarket recently they introduced an automated gate system at the checkouts, so now you can’t leave the store without scanning a barcode from your receipt.

This is clearly designed to reduce shoplifting. And for those of us who don’t shoplift, it could add another layer of oppression to our already over-regulated lives. But the German retailers were smart enough that, on the accompanying voice-over, they employed the services of a young Irish woman with a rather lovely lilting voice and accent. To make every gate sound special, she makes every gate sound like a little path to freedom, just for you.

Sometimes, as the meadow beyond beckons, you want to just climb over the gate rather than opening it. But that’s probably not advisable in Lidl





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lidl Automated Gates Shoplifting Voiceovers Pleasant Surprise Layer Of Oppression Irish Accent Cork Woman Rural Gate Meadow Cows Birds Stream Teatime Rush Irish Woman

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