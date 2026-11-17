Lee Reeves, the 31-year-old Limerick lightweight boxer, died on Monday after suffering a catastrophic brain injury in an August 1 fight against Gary Cully at Dublin's 3Arena. Tributes have been paid to him as a talented boxer, mental health advocate and community role model.

Lee Reeves, the Limerick lightweight boxer who suffered a catastrophic brain injury during a fight in August, died on Monday at the age of 31.

The Roxboro native died with members of his family around him at University Hospital Limerick. He had been transferred to UHL last month to be closer to family and friends after treatment at Beaumont Hospital. Reeves suffered a knockout in the last round of his match against Kildare's Gary Cully at Dublin's 3Arena on 1 August. He was placed in an induced coma at Beaumont Hospital and underwent brain surgery in August, later showing some signs of improvement.

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Tragic Death And Tributes

It is understood he contracted an infection while recovering from his injuries. Tributes have been paid across boxing, politics and his local community. His friend and former coach Jonathan O'Brien, who gave regular updates on Reeves and set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical costs, posted a photograph of himself with the boxer on Facebook. O'Brien wrote: Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard till the end, we love you so much.

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Rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates, look over your sisters and your father, give them the strength to get true this we love you Lee. Reeves' promoter Queensberry described him as an immensely talented boxer, as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community. The statement added: Our deepest condolences to Lee's family, friends and all those who loved him.

We ask that their privacy be respected at this incredibly difficult time. Queensberry founder Frank Warren said the news of Reeves' death is heartbreaking. Lee was a fine young man and a credit to the sport.

Boxing And Political Reactions

He will be sorely missed, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him, Warren wrote in a post on X. Lee Eaton, head of boxing at Queensberry, said Reeves is a top lad who has done so much for his community. Cully, Reeves' opponent on the night of the injury, said in an Instagram post on Monday night that he would always be impressed by his fights and his flashy gear.

What a character and a gent. It's never been nothing but love between us champ can't really believe I'm writing this but RIP brother, Cully wrote. Family friend Catherine Slattery, a Fianna Fail city and county councillor, said Limerick is a very dark place tonight with the loss of Lee Reeves.

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Slattery said Lee was not just a boxer that excelled in his career, he was a mental health advocate who highlighted mental health and how it can affect young people. Lee was a very proud Limerick man, he loved Limerick and its people and any chance he got to promote Limerick, he took it, she said.

Community And Mental Health Advocate

Lee loved his family he was very proud of his dad, Tony, and he adored his sisters and his nieces and nephews and they in returned adored him, Slattery added. Rest in peace El Champ you will be missed by us all. Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, for which Reeves was an ambassador and an active volunteer, paid tribute to him on Instagram with a simple message and a photograph of a lit candle: Rest In Peace Lee Reeves, Our Ambassador.

Reeves had been a soldier with the 12th Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks, completing his training in 2024. He also made it to the latter stages of the BBC television show Survivor UK in 2023. In his professional boxing career, Reeves fought 18 bouts and won 16, including 11 by knockout.