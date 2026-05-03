Limerick Dominate Clare in Munster SHC Encounter

Despite missing key players, Limerick secured a convincing 15-point victory over Clare in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship, showcasing improved efficiency and a dominant performance across the field.

Limerick delivered a commanding performance in Ennis, defeating Clare by 15 points in their Munster SHC clash despite being without key players Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch.

The game, played before a capacity crowd of 20,751, saw Limerick take control from the outset, with Aidan O’Connor scoring the opening goal in the fourth minute. Clare struggled to find their rhythm, with Shane O’Donnell and Tony Kelly experiencing difficulties with their touch, and their defense proved vulnerable. Limerick’s efficiency in front of goal was markedly improved from their previous outing, converting approximately 80% of their chances.

The second half saw a brief resurgence from Clare, narrowing the gap to 10 points, but Limerick quickly extinguished any hopes of a comeback with a decisive scoring burst. The victory echoes Limerick’s previous dominant display against Clare in 2020, achieving the same final score of 36 points. While Clare showed admirable resilience in similar situations last year, they lacked the necessary performance level to challenge Limerick effectively.

The match was a physical contest, refereed with a lenient approach, and featured several yellow cards, including a second dismissal for Limerick’s Adam English in consecutive weeks. Clare’s attempts to penetrate the Limerick defense were consistently thwarted, with Will O’Donoghue and Seán Finn making crucial interceptions. Nickie Quaid in the Limerick goal also proved reliable, making important saves. A penalty awarded to Limerick, converted by Diarmaid Byrnes, further solidified their lead in the first half.

Limerick’s improved shooting accuracy and effective support play were highlighted by manager John Kiely as key factors in their success. O’Connor’s flawless performance, including 1-3 from play and a perfect record on frees, along with Shane O’Brien’s contribution of 0-6, were instrumental in building their substantial lead. Despite Clare’s late efforts, including a penalty converted by Tony Kelly, they were unable to overcome the deficit.

The game demonstrated Limerick’s strength and depth, proving they can perform at a high level even with key players absent. The result firmly establishes Limerick as strong contenders in the championship, while Clare will need to address their defensive vulnerabilities and improve their overall performance to remain competitive





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