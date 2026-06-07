Limerick Edge Cork in Thrilling Munster Clash

Limerick have secured a hard-fought victory over Cork in the Munster championship, with the game going down to the wire. The win marks Limerick's seventh Munster title under the John Kiely era, with the team's dominance in the province continuing. The victory was significant for Limerick, who had been seeking to overcome a recent run of losses to Cork. The game was a closely contested and intense affair, with both teams displaying impressive skill and determination. Limerick's victory was sealed by a late scoring burst, with the team outscoring Cork in the final minutes of the game.

The final whistle at Páirc Uí Chaoimh spoke volumes about the significance of Limerick 's latest instalment in their absorbing rivalry with Cork . The John Kiely era has seen Limerick gobbled up silverware relentlessly, with 15 major trophy wins across All-Ireland, Munster and National League finals.

The pre-match count was 15 major trophy wins, and to observe the outpouring of emotion in the immediate aftermath of full-time was the confirmation of a pre-match suspicion - this was no routine Munster decider for Limerick. The Kiely-Kinnerk brains trust on the sideline went leaping into each others' arms once victory had been finalised. Sean Finn and Gearoid Hegarty led the fist pumping, wheeling away in celebration.

Soon the entire playing group was drawn towards the City End, largely populated by Limerick supporters. Amidst the grey drizzle that had enveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh from early morning, a blast of green shone through. By the time Cian Lynch thrust the Mick Mackey Cup into the air, the reclaiming of the trophy that Cork had taken off them 12 months ago after a classic, the pleas to avoid invading the pitch had been ignored.

The swelling Limerick crowd in front of the South Stand was illuminating. This victory was significant for all connected with it. Why is that? For one thing Cork have been a source of irritation to them, claiming four wins in the last five championship contests between the pair.

Those successes - by two points in 2024 Munster round-robin, by two points in 2024 All-Ireland semi-final, on penalties in 2025 Munster final, by two points in 2026 Munster round-robin - all pointed to a team that looked to have cracked the code against Limerick. The manner of this game still suggests these two are so well-matched, but for now Limerick needed to scrape through on the other side of a battle with Cork.

This is year ten of the Kiely reign and for all their days of glory, it has been natural to consider of late after the life cycle of this great group. The past two seasons have passed without an All-Ireland win, and given their serial dominance before then, it does give pause for thought. The recent travails experienced by the Kilkenny hurlers and the Dublin footballers are salient reminders that these golden eras are not everlasting.

The league triumph was the sort of solid start to a campaign that Limerick carved, securing provincial honours brings an added layer of sweetness and satisfaction. A seventh Munster title for the bulk of this group is a stunning haul, when you factor in Limerick's tally of 26 in their entire hurling history. Nickie Quaid landed his eighth medal, as did David Reidy.

Quaid's longevity stretches back to the 2013 breakthrough, and the weight of his contribution to the cause remaining as hefty as ever, demonstrated by the quite brilliant stops in either half to deny Diarmuid Healy and Mark Coleman from finding the net. Cork tested Limerick vigorously. They hit them with goals early in either half, the second a magnificent bit of team interplay that was capped off by an improvised finish from Brian Hayes.

They constructed an advantage of five points on two occasions, and were six clear on the half-hour mark thanks to a rousing point from Robert Downey. They denied them hitting the net in the second half with a mix of Patrick Collins goalkeeper heroics and Cormac O'Brien blocking a shot off the line.

And yet in a game that didn't slip into the classic category that this pair have served up, that was chiefly characterised by the sequences of frees in the second half, that was dominated by the gripping tension as they scrapped for victory, Limerick got the job done. Small phases of play mattered. Limerick's scoring bursts at the end of either half were pivotal.

They outscored Cork 0-4 to 0-0 from the 31st minute until half-time, and outscored Cork 0-4 to 0-1 from the 69th minute until full-time. In a game of tight margins, the first finish kept them in the hunt, the second got them over the line. We spoke about being calm in the chaos before the game, said Kiely. And I thought we showed great composure throughout the game because a lot of things didn't go for us today.

It was tough going out there and we just had to keep battling. Very proud of the lads, the entire grou





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