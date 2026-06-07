Limerick Edge Cork in Thrilling Munster Hurling Final

Late point from Peter Casey gives Limerick a narrow win over Cork to secure the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Limerick have claimed the Munster Senior Hurling Championship title after a hard-fought victory over Cork at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The final score was Limerick 1-21, Cork 2-17.

The game, played on a damp and slippery afternoon, saw Cork take a brief lead in the second half through a Brian Hayes goal that put them five points ahead. However, Limerick mounted a strong comeback, scoring four of the last five points to clinch the win. Peter Casey's late point, scored in the 72nd minute, proved decisive.

Cork's Alan Connolly kept them close with a series of frees, but they managed only a single point from open play in the second half. Limerick's resilience under pressure saw them secure their 16th Munster title, adding to their league triumph earlier in the year. The attendance was 43,209. The match was refereed by James Owens from Wexford.

Limerick's scorers were Aidan O'Connor with 0-8, Gearoid Hegarty with 1-1, Peter Casey with 0-3, Diarmaid Byrnes with 0-3, Tom Morrissey, Shane O'Brien, Barry Nash, Cian Lynch, and Cathal O'Neill each with 0-1. Cork's scorers were Alan Connolly with 0-7 from frees, Tim O'Mahony with 0-4, Brian Hayes with 1-1, Mark Coleman with 1-0 from a penalty, Diarmuid Healy and William Buckley each with 0-2, and Robert Downey with 0-1





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Limerick Hurling Munster Championship Cork Hurling Gaelic Games Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

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