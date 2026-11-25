Limerick Fire and Rescue Service manages a major blaze at United Metals Recycling on Ballysimon Road. Crews battled dense fog and site restrictions before bringing the large industrial fire under reasonable control early Wednesday.

Emergency responders from the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service are currently managing a significant industrial fire at the United Metals Recycling facility. The incident began in the early hours of Wednesday morning and has required a substantial mobilization of resources due to challenging environmental and logistical conditions at the site.

Emergency Response Mobilization Details

Firefighters from the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the Eastway Business Park on Ballysimon Road shortly after 12.30am on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Limerick County Council confirmed that the department received the notification regarding the large industrial fire last night at approximately 12.30am. To address the scale of the incident, resources from five separate fire stations were rapidly mobilized to the scene.

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Challenging Conditions Hinder Firefighting

The operation faced significant obstacles, including physical restrictions within the recycling plant and weather-related difficulties. A council spokesperson stated that the dense fog persisting overnight added considerable complexity to the firefighting efforts. Additionally, the nature of the site itself imposed restrictions that made accessing the blaze difficult for the emergency crews.

Smoke Warning For Local Residents

Authorities have issued specific health and safety advice to the local community due to the ongoing combustion of industrial materials. The Limerick Fire and Rescue Service explicitly requested that residents in the surrounding areas keep their windows, doors, and air vents closed. This precaution is necessary due to the smoke arising from the fire, which can pose respiratory risks and reduce visibility in the neighborhood.

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Status Of The Blaze And Extinguishment

Despite the difficulties, the fire service made progress during the night and managed to mitigate the worst of the emergency. The main fire was brought under reasonable control at approximately 4am on Wednesday morning. However, officials emphasized that the fire is still not fully extinguished, and the blaze continues to smolder within the facility.

Continued Attendance And Safety Checks

Firefighters attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene on Wednesday morning to ensure complete safety. Equipment including five water tankers, two hydraulic platforms, and four fire trucks attended the scene during the initial response phase. The fire service is scheduled to remain in attendance for another number of hours to fully extinguish the fire and prevent re-ignition.

Official Confirmation Of No Injuries

Public safety has been maintained throughout the incident with no reported casualties. Gardaí remained at the scene on Wednesday to control access to the area and secure the perimeter. A Garda spokesman confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, providing reassurance to the local community during the extended emergency operation.